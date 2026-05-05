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May 5, 2026 6:22 PM 44 min read

BlackLine Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b637yh7e

Summary

BlackLine reported a 10% increase in total revenue to $183 million, with subscription revenue growing 10% and service revenue increasing by 11%.

The company introduced various AI-driven products such as Verity Prepare, Verity Match, and Verity Collect, which demonstrated significant efficiency improvements and sparked strong customer interest.

Future outlook includes a full year revenue guidance of $765 to $769 million, anticipating 9.2% to 9.8% growth, with non-GAAP operating margins expected to be between 24% and 24.5%.

Operational highlights include a 9% year-over-year increase in ARR, reaching $712 million, and an 18% growth in RPO to $1.1 billion.

Management emphasized the strategic importance of their SAP partnership and expanding customer base, notably in enterprise sectors, while handling mid-market churn effectively.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Patrick

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Alex Sklar of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Alex Sklar (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you, Owen. Maybe first for you on Verity and some of the adoption you've seen there. You spoke to it being a big factor in the majority of the large deals the last two quarters, what are you seeing in terms of adoption and usage from that new customer cohort? Specifically, as they've gone live on blackline. And Patrick, maybe can you remind us if there's any consumption revenue embedded in the 2026 outlook?

Owen

Patrick

Owen

Patrick

Alex Sklar (Equity Analyst)

Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Quintero of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Chris Quintero (Equity Analyst)

Hey Owen. Hey Patrick. Thanks for Taking the questions here, I want to ask about rpo. Really nice growth rate to see there. And at a time when there's so much innovation going on in the space, I'm curious from your perspective at a high level, why are customers existing and you making these such deep longer term commitments and really tying themselves to the Blackline story and product roadmap here?

Owen

Patrick

Chris Quintero (Equity Analyst)

Owen

Okay, Jeremy, you want to take that question?

Jeremy

Yeah, I think we are definitely seeing repeat engagement from customers using Verity. So that's extremely promising. And with the customers that are doing this, owen mentioned the 90% time savings in things like preparations, activities. That's really what's driving the repeat usage of these capabilities, the value being delivered.

Jeremy

And so with the cohort, we definitely see people who are using Verity come back to use Verity again for risk analysis, for narration capabilities, for other analyses. And so that's what's really driving the usage and the transactions from these customers.

Chris Quintero (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Chris. And our next question comes from Patrick Walravens of Citizens. Your line is open.

Owen

OPERATOR

Yeah. Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from George Kurosawa of Citi. Your line is open.

George Kurosawa (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions. I'm on for Steve Enders. Maybe you could talk about this move that you discussed on the verity side from POCs into more scaled enterprise production. How hands on is that transition process? Is there a component of forward deployed engineers or some similar construct that's required here? Or how turnkey is it? Maybe you should talk about what the learnings have been in customers making that migration.

Jeremy

George Kurosawa (Equity Analyst)

Patrick

OPERATOR

Makes perfect sense. Thanks for taking the questions. Thank you, thank you.

Matt Van Vliet (Equity Analyst)

Owen

Patrick

Matt Van Vliet (Equity Analyst)

All right, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Daniel Jester of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Ty LaBastrion

Hi, good afternoon. This is Ty LaBastrion for Dan Gesture.

Owen

Rob Oliver (Equity Analyst)

Owen

all in on it. The other was like, we're still dabbling, so just would love to get some more color around the customers that know you and love you, what. What they're. What they're doing with the AI components of the platform. Thanks. Yeah, Rob, first of all, good to

Patrick o' Neill

Patrick

OPERATOR

Super helpful. Thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from Billy Fitzsimmons of Piper Sandler.

Billy Fitzsimmons (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question

Owen

OPERATOR

Adam Hotchkiss (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Patrick, I just wanted to start with you. I think you mentioned the $1 million non recurring benefit to Q1. Could you just maybe help us understand that a little bit better what that was and why that's not recurring?

Patrick

Owen

OPERATOR

Owen Ryan (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn it back to blackline CEO Owen Ryan for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And thank you all for taking the time to listen to our call today and ask questions about our company. Appreciate your interest in us, and we look forward to catching up and talking more soon. Thanks, everybody. Have a great night.

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