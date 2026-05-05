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May 5, 2026 6:22 PM 48 min read

Transcript: Flywire Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohtmu84q/

Summary

Flywire reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with total revenue reaching $184 million, up 43% year-over-year, driven by significant growth in education, travel, healthcare, and B2B segments.

The company is executing a multi-year strategy to achieve $1 billion in revenue, emphasizing complex, multi-currency, and multi-method payment solutions, which are expanding its addressable market.

Flywire's strategic priorities include optimizing its core platform, accelerating revenue growth, deepening workflow ownership, and leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency.

Notable operational highlights include vendor consolidation trends, geographic diversification, and successful integration of Certify's hospitality solutions.

Management raised full-year guidance, expecting 18-24% FX-neutral revenue growth and increased EBITDA margins, supported by a strong start to the year and continued investment in AI and data infrastructure.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to Flatwire's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Please note this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Masha Khan, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Masha Khan (Investor Relations)

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Kosman Tirigoi

OPERATOR

Operator, thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Ken Sakachi with Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Ken Sakachi (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Really good results here. I just wanted to dig into the, the success in the non big for education markets. I think I heard 40% revenue growth, 60% of new clients coming from these markets. Are these just less penetrated? Are you taking more share or maybe it's a smaller base, but any, any additional detail there would be great. Thank you.

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, thanks. I appreciate it. Thank you. Our next question comes from Tianjin Huang with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Tianjin Huang (Equity Analyst)

Kosman Tirigoi

Yeah, thanks. This is Cosman. So following a very strong Q1, even in Q2, we're investing obviously modestly around some of the high conviction areas that we've seen. But as you've seen us for the rest of the year, we're expecting to see margins expand even more so and raise the full year outlook and so feel good about the investments and the return of those. And so.

Kosman Tirigoi

And plus, I would remind you just from last year, we're lapping some of those one offs, but in general, Q2 is pretty small. So on a very small base overall, as you saw in my prepared remarks, in terms of the EBITDA number there.

Tianjin Huang (Equity Analyst)

Got it. No, that makes sense. And then Mike and Rob, you both talked about enterprise wins and competing for larger deals. I know you're comping out Cleveland Clinic just in general. Do you feel like there's some. I don't want to call them gorillas, but just larger deals like that in the pipeline that you're seeing? Maybe that's a little bit different than maybe this time last year. Thank you. That's all I have.

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you so much. Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Kennedy with William Blair. Your line is open.

Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Kazmin, thanks for the comments on the data platform initiative. Is there a way to think about kind of where we are in that journey and when most of the benefits that you talked about will be fully realized?

Kosman Tirigoi

Chris Kennedy (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for that. And then it was great to see the Penn State win. Can you just talk about kind of the traction or the momentum that you guys have for sfs in the U.S. thank you.

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks for taking the questions. Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Infante with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Michael Infante (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. Can you just break down what you're seeing with respect to payer attention at schools that are only using cross border payments versus schools that have adopted domestic payments and sfs? Are you beginning to see evidence that SFS is improving payer attention just given the traction that you guys are seeing on the net news side?

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

Kosman Tirigoi

Michael Infante (Equity Analyst)

Kosman Tirigoi

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Cantwell with Seaport Research. Your line is open.

Jeff Cantwell (Equity Analyst)

Kosman Tirigoi

Jeff Cantwell (Equity Analyst)

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thanks very much. Thank you. Our next question comes from Nate Spinson with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Nate Spinson (Equity Analyst)

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Nate Spinson (Equity Analyst)

Kosman Tirigoi

OPERATOR

Yeah, makes sense. Thanks, Kazan. Thanks, Rob. Thank you. Our next question comes from Charles Nabon with Stevens. Your line is open.

Charles Nabon

Hey guys, congrats on the result and thanks for taking my question. Good to see another strong quarter of bookings activity. I was hoping you could comment on the composition of those bookings as well as whether you're seeing any changes in the size of the new clients that you're bringing in.

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

Charles Nabon

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Got it. Thanks again, guys. Appreciate it. Thank you. Our next question comes from Madison. Sir, with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Madison Sir

Kosman Tirigoi

Yeah. Hey, Madison, thank you. Yeah, it is all the existing signings and it's really the Cleveland Clinic and some of the B2B invoice migration that we talked about. So those existing ramps, just obviously you saw much stronger Q1 performance from those coming through and we expect that to continue into Q2 and then you sort of lap it as you get into the second half. But it's existing clients.

Madison Sir

Okay, got it. And then just a follow up here on incremental margin. So it looks like the updated Guide implies like a low to mid 30% incremental for the year. I understand that there's some investments in 2Q, but it does seem like the second half will need some to step up even from 1Q levels. So, Kazmin, maybe can you just help bridge what gives you the confidence that incremental margin should accelerate in the second half? Thanks again, guys.

Kosman Tirigoi

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Ennis with ubs. Your line is open.

Patrick Ennis (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks for taking the question, guys. So, on Cleveland Clinic, I know you talked about maybe some higher margin revenue coming online in Q2. Just wanted to confirm that's still the case and should be supportive of gross margins. All else equal.

Rob Orgel (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Yeah. Hi, this is Rob. I can jump in there. You said that exactly right. So as we called out earlier in the explanation for the rollout plan for Cleveland Clinic, we went with the payment processing first and the software piece is what comes next, still on track for Q2 launch. And just as you say, that improves the margin of the overall Cleveland Clinic opportunity.

Patrick Ennis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, awesome. And then just on the hospitality business, I mean, impressive TPB growth there. Could you talk about maybe the success you're having cross selling payments into certified clients and then maybe just talk more generically about what the net take rate looks like there compared to kind of maybe some of the more non cross border related volume you have. So domestic education, B2B, health care, payment processing.

Mike Massaro (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thanks, Mike. Thank you. That's all the time we have for questions. This does include the question and answer session. And you may now disconnect. Enjoy the rest of your day.

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