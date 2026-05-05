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May 5, 2026 6:20 PM 43 min read

Transcript: Qualys Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggn7rfoq/

Summary

Qualys reported a 10% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, reaching $175.6 million, with channel partner revenues growing 17% and accounting for 52% of total revenues.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives, including partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to enhance their AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, and a new partnership with Converge Insurance to link cybersecurity strength to business outcomes.

Qualys is expanding its Q Flex beta testing to improve customer adoption of its TTM platform, with plans for a full launch later this year.

The company is forecasting full-year 2026 revenues to be between $721 and $727 million, representing a growth rate of 8 to 9%, and expects EBITDA margins to remain in the mid-40s.

Management highlighted a positive outlook due to increased demand for automated remediation solutions in response to AI-driven cyber threats, with continued investment in sales and marketing to drive growth.

Full Transcript

Ned

Jumi

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, the first question will come from Patrick Colville, Wiscosia Bank. Your line is open.

Patrick Colville (Equity Analyst)

Jumi

Yes, that's correct. I think that if you take a Look at our Q1 performance, it was a solid start to the year. We're very pleased with the Q1 outlook as well as what we anticipate for the rest of the year. However, we don't see any material kind of meaningful change for the full year today. So given that the baseline still remains a 7 to 8% for the current billings for the full year.

Patrick Colville (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Roger Boyd with ubs. Your lines open.

Roger Boyd (Equity Analyst)

Sumed

Roger Boyd (Equity Analyst)

That's really helpful. And then maybe just a quick one for Jumi. On Q Flex, you talked about kind of building out this pipeline and identifying a customer pipeline to extend that that procurement model too. Can you just talk about kind of the customers that you see is a good fit for Q Flex and any thoughts on when that kind of push could start this year? Thanks.

Jumi

Sumed

Roger Boyd (Equity Analyst)

Makes a lot of sense. Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Kingsley Crane with canaccord your lines open.

Kingsley Crane (Equity Analyst)

Sumed

Kingsley Crane (Equity Analyst)

Jumi

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Jonathan Ho with William Blair. Your line's open.

Jonathan Ho (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon. I just wanted to better understand sort of the pre breach risk management opportunity

Sumed

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Rudy Kessinger with DA Davidson. Your lines up. Ben.

Rudy Kessinger (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys. Great, thanks for taking my questions. I guess I'm curious just on the ETM sales so far, are you getting that full $1 uplift on those early sales so far. And then if we think about the 107% net expansion rate with those customers,

Jumi

Rudy Kessinger (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's really helpful. I must have misheard it earlier on. And then secondly, how should we, you know, what does sales productivity look like? How has that been trending in the last few quarters?

Jumi

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Joseph Gallo with Jeffries. Your lines open.

Joseph Gallo (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the question. I believe you mentioned that your guidance today reflects NRR kind of stays flat ETM. NRR is 107 and expected to grow. So maybe how should we think about the potential timeline for acceleration of total nrr? And is there any pressures or offsets that we should think through that might keep that number flat over the next couple?

Jumi

Joseph Gallo (Equity Analyst)

Jumi

Sumed

Yeah, so far in terms of budgets we haven't seen any real changes there from customers or any conversations directly. When it comes to cyber, I think, I think it stayed roughly the same but as Jimmy said, you know, just being prudent at sort of what potentially could we should look at in the future.

Joseph Gallo (Equity Analyst)

That's reassuring. That's good to hear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Srinik Kathari who is payer.

Srinik Kathari

Sumed

Srinik Kathari

Jumi

Srinik Kathari

Got it. Thanks a lot, Julie.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Brian Essick with JP Morgan. Your line's open.

Brian Essick (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking the question. I guess maybe one for you, Samed,

Sumed

Brian Essick (Equity Analyst)

Great, that's super helpful. Maybe if I could squeeze one in for Jimmy on Q Flex. It sounds like you know that the programs targeted at large enterprise customers are already spending a meaningful amount on the platform. But are you.

Sumed

Brian Essick (Equity Analyst)

Makes a lot of sense. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This is all the time that we have for questions. We want to thank you for your participation. This will conclude today's conference call and have a good evening.

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