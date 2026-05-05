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May 5, 2026 6:18 PM 43 min read

Full Transcript: Navitas Semiconductor Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cf4zzfj3/

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor reported an 18% sequential revenue growth in Q1 2026, driven by a strategic shift towards high power markets like AI, data centers, and green infrastructure.

The company achieved a 30 basis point improvement in gross margin to 39.0%, with high power markets now representing a larger majority of total revenue.

Navitas Semiconductor anticipates continued sequential revenue growth and gradual gross margin expansion throughout 2026, supported by increased customer engagement in high power markets.

The company's leadership team has been revamped with the appointment of a new CFO, Tanya Stevens, and other key positions to support the strategic transformation to Navitas 2.0.

Navitas Semiconductor highlighted its unique position in offering both GaN and high voltage SiC technologies, which are critical for evolving data center architectures and AI infrastructure.

Full Transcript

Tina (Operator)

Leann Savers

Chris Alexander

Tonia Stevens

Tina (Operator)

as a reminder. To ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from the line of Tristan Jara with Baird. Please go ahead.

Tristan Jara (Equity Analyst)

Tina (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Madison Depaulo with Rosenblatt Securities. Please go ahead.

Maddie (on behalf of Kevin Cassidy)

Hi guys, this is Maddie calling on behalf of Kevin Cassidy. So you highlighted that GaN and Sick are both playing vital roles in AI power and that you guys are uniquely positioned to win both technologies. And I know you mentioned this, but can you provide any more color on how having both capabilities is helping in customer discussions or design when activity in data center over your larger competitors?

Chris Alexander

Maddie

Okay, awesome. Thank you guys. Thank you, Marty.

Tina (Operator)

Our next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham and company. Please go ahead.

Shadi Miwali (for Quinn Bolton)

Hey guys, this is Shadi Miwali. Offer Quinn, thanks for taking our questions. My first question is for Chris, but do you have any big picture takeaways from GTC and APEC in March, especially in regard to the direction of GaN versus SICK in 800 role data centers?

Chris Alexander

Shadi Miwali

Great, thank you. And then my follow up is just on the product landscape for gan. But as you're sampling with hyperscalers, what are some of the key specs that matter most of them when evaluating GAN products and how does your portfolio measure up against those requirements? Thank you.

Chris Alexander

Shadi Miwali

Great, thank you.

Tina (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Tyler Anderson (on behalf of Richard Shannon)

Hi everyone, this is Tyler Anderson on for Richard. Thank you for taking my questions. I was just wondering, could you talk about why customers would want to upgrade transformers that aren't connecting to data centers? And have you heard of any talks within the government to force the upgrade of transformers?

Chris Alexander

Tyler Anderson

That does. I, I'm just, I'm also wondering, you know, if there's anything around the switching. I'm seeing something about. And, and please, I, I understand I may be wrong on this or going down the wrong path. Correct me if I am. Aluminum conductor, steel transformers, you know, I'm seeing things about them wanting to focus on the switching. Would you be able to benefit from, from that upgrade and the switching?

Chris Alexander

I mean, yes, you will. But I think the grid companies have realized that the only way to make the grid, as I said, compatible with the acceleration of power is really to get to this new form of conversion. Less conversion, less steps. Moving from super high voltage to 8 on the DC through a form of electronification of the grid. Okay, for lack of better words. Right. And I think this will require sustain and isolation transformers, basically.

Tyler Anderson

And then have you heard of any conversations around the lack of supply of transformers accelerating anything with your customers?

Chris Alexander

I have not. But I would not be surprised that the requirements for volume in terms of classic transformers and the dependency on metal and a few other things might actually play also in the acceleration of the modernization of the grid.

Tyler Anderson

Okay, thank you.

Chris Alexander

You're welcome.

Tina (Operator)

As a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad and your next question comes from the line of John Ken Won Tang with CJS securities. Please go ahead.

Jeremy (on behalf of John Ken Won Tang)

Hi guys, this is actually Jeremy on for John. Thanks for taking the time. Can you just talk a little bit more about the sequential improvement you're seeing heading into Q2? If that's mostly data center driven and if you're meaningfully ahead of where you thought you were going to be a quarter or two ago. Thanks.

Tonia Stevens

Chris Alexander

Jeremy

Awesome. Thank you both so much. The color was super helpful. One last follow up. Any update on the use of cash this year and next in support of the growth ramp and what are your thoughts on when cash flow break even is likely to occur? Thank you again.

Tonia Stevens

Chris Alexander

Jeremy

Thank you.

Tina (Operator)

And your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham and company. Please go ahead.

Quinn Bolton

Chris Alexander

Quinn Bolton

Thanks for all that detail, Chris. I guess a follow up. Just longer term, do you guys have a view or are you seeing customers push the intermediate bus voltage to 48, 12 or 6 in that 800 to step down, do you think that 800 to 6 ultimately wins or do you think there's going to be a mix of different intermediate bus voltages across different hyperscaler platforms?

Chris Alexander

Quinn Bolton

Got it. Thank you, Chris. Thank you, Gwen.

Chris Alexander

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