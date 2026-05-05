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May 5, 2026 6:11 PM 31 min read

MasterBrand Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/139695572

Summary

Masterbrand Inc reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $618 million, a 6.4% decrease year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $28 million with a margin of 4.5%, reflecting challenges in demand and unfavorable product mix.

The company executed $30 million in cost-saving measures and advanced tariff mitigation efforts, though tariffs remain a significant cost factor, with gross tariff costs of $25 million in the quarter.

Future outlook suggests continued market softness in 2026, with a full-year expectation of mid-single-digit declines in addressable markets and a focus on tariff and cost management to offset pressures.

Management highlighted challenges from macroeconomic factors, including elevated interest rates, low consumer confidence, and geopolitical tensions, affecting both new construction and remodel markets.

The company is progressing with its merger with American Woodmark, expecting $90 million in annual synergies post-close, and maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Henry Harrison (Senior Director of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis)

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Simon (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

McLaren Hayes

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

McLaren Hayes

Okay, got it. That makes sense. And then on pricing, can you help give us more detail on how pricing trended in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter? Did it accelerate or stay in a similar range? And also, do you anticipate needing additional pricing given some of the cost inflation that we've seen over the past few months that I imagine might be impacting paints and stains at the minimum in your business?

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

McLaren Hayes

Got it. Thank you very much.

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Garrick Chamois with Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Garrick Chamois

Oh, hi, thanks. Wonder if you could speak to your view on product mix improving here as you go into the second quarter. Love to get a little bit more color on that.

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Garrick Chamois

Okay, thanks. And then just a follow up questions on incremental margins mentioned, they're expected to improve in the second half of the year. Should we think about incrementals improving? Is that related to a sequential improvement quarter on quarter in the second half of the year? Should we think about incrementals on a year on year basis? And any more detail on what kind of level of improvement on incrementals is possible?

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Garrick Chamois

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

If you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from Steven Ramsey with Thompson Research Group. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Ramsey

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steven Ramsey

Okay, that's helpful. And then on the gross tariff cost, 25 million in the first quarter, about 4% of sales and a little bit lower than the full year outlook for the gross tariff cost as a percentage of sales. Do you expect that you kind of get into that 5 to 6% zone in the second quarter and it sustains or. I know there's a lot of moving parts, but definitely good to see, a little bit better to start the year.

Dave Banyard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steven Ramsey

Okay, that's helpful. Color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This now concludes our question and answer session. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. Please disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

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