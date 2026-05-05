LeMaitre Vascular Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xrewxifx/
Summary
LeMaitre Vascular reported an 11% increase in sales and a 72.7% gross margin for Q1 2026, with significant growth in product categories like grafts (20%), valvulotomes (15%), and carotid shunts (11%).
The company is focusing on expanding its Autograph product line, with international sales expected to reach $10 million in 2026, up from $4 million in 2025. Key strategic initiatives include filing for international approvals and extending product sizes.
Operating income increased by 41% to $17.8 million, and the company ended Q1 with $367 million in cash. Guidance for 2026 includes 12% sales growth and 26% EPS growth.
Operational highlights include the expansion of the sales force, with plans to have 170-180 reps by year-end, and the opening of an Irish warehouse for pan-European distribution.
Management discussed ongoing efforts in M&A, particularly in open vascular and cardiac surgery markets, and highlighted the potential for price increases across geographies.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to The LeMaitre Vascular Q1 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder to everyone, today's call is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Dorian LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.
Dorian LeBlanc (Chief Financial Officer)
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Dorian LeBlanc (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by as we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Keith Hinton from Freedom Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Keith Hinton (Equity Analyst)
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Hinton (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Great. And then just one specific. And again, apologies if I missed this, but can you talk a little bit about the performance for patches in the quarter? I know there was a bit of a tough comp there. You were lapping some supply issues for a competitor and I think that was the last quarter of Alucia. So just talk a little bit about that and how we should think about patches growth going forward.
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Hinton (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. Thank you so much. Yep, no problem.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question. So we're having some audio problems. I think we lost you for a little while. Yep. Oh, I'm so sorry. Our next question is coming from the line of Michael Pitofsky from Barrington Research. Your line is now open, Michael.
Michael Pitofsky (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. Good evening. So, George, I guess I'm curious with the stuff of the last, I guess, two months in the middle eas, are you guys seeing any impact from that either just in terms of customers that you may have in that part of the world, or just in general in terms of the cost of transporting things and so on and so forth? Just wondering, any impact from sort of the international problems?
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Dave Roberts (President)
Michael Pitofsky (Equity Analyst)
You know, obviously you guys were, you know, pretty, pretty active for a long time. In the last five years or so, it has, you know, been less. So have you guys. Other than maybe looking bigger, I mean, have you guys changed the approach at all in terms of hurdle, you know, internal hurdle rates or anything like that? Or is. Or just, hey, we're waiting for our pitch, and we just aren't seeing our pitch.
Dave Roberts (President)
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Sarconi of Jefferies. Your line is now open.
Michael Sarconi (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to start. George, you opened up the call talking about some opportunities and growth drivers for autograph and wanted to hone in on the quick stick claim.
Dave Roberts (President)
Michael Sarconi (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. Thanks, Dave.
Dave Roberts (President)
OPERATOR
Thank you, thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brett Fishbin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Will
Hey everyone, this is Will on for Brett. Quick question on gross margin. You expanded around 350 basis points and you called out higher pricing as well as some manufacturing efficiencies. Could you just speak a bit to the split between those two items and then can you just double click on some of the manufacturing efficiencies and how much more room do you see the takeout costs?
Dorian LeBlanc (Chief Financial Officer)
Will
Thank you very much. Thanks, William.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rick Wise from Stifel. Rick, your line is now open.
Annie
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Danny Stodder from Citizens jmp. Danny, your line is now open.
Danny Stodder (Equity Analyst)
Danny Stodder (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Right. You know, I think it's always been very clear to our European colleagues that a 50 centimeter wasn't going to make them happy and that it just barely qualified for what we'll call femme pop bypasses, which is just below the knee. They've always told us, yeah, we can sell the 50, but George, we want 60s and 58s and 53s, just like you provide us with that Omniflow graph. Again, I'm talking again about what I said.
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Dave Roberts (President)
Danny Stodder (Equity Analyst)
That's really helpful. And just following up on that line of questioning, just in terms of the market opportunity, how much would approvals here expand your total addressable market for this business? Are there certain procedures that this unlocks? It sounds like it might be more so in Europe, but any more detail on patient population sizing or growth here would be great. In terms of what this could offer you.
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Danny Stodder (Equity Analyst)
Great. Appreciate it. Sorry for making it more complex than it used to be. Thanks a lot. Thank you. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nathan Threeback from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.
Nathan Threebeck (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question, you know, just. Just thinking about capital allocation, I guess. As we think about your opportunity set, either organically or through M and A, are there any product categories you would call out in open vascular, open cardiac, where, you know you're seeing outsized momentum or maybe strategic under investment?
Dave Roberts (President)
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks for that. Yep. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jim Sidoti from Sidoti & Company. Your line is now open.
Dorian LeBlanc (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Sidoti (Equity Analyst)
All right. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Jim. Thank you. Our question. Our next question, rather, comes from the line of Frank Takinen from Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Frank Takinen (Equity Analyst)
Helpful. Thanks for the April bonus. And then on the autographed R and D projects you mentioned, my assumption to this answer is no. But is this at all kind of marking a transition to maybe looking more internally at the portfolio for other R and D opportunities in light of maybe the M and a lack of appropriate MA currently? Or is this just kind of one off because the autograph has had so much momentum?
George Lemaitre (Chief Executive Officer)
Frank Takinen (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Very helpful. Thank you for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Thanks a lot, Frank. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hinton from the Freedom Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Keith Hinton (Equity Analyst)
Dave Roberts (President)
Keith Hinton (Equity Analyst)
Great. That's helpful. Thank you.
Dave Roberts (President)
Thanks a lot, Keith.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference. I would like to thank you all for your participation. And you may now disconnect. Have a great day.
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