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May 5, 2026 6:09 PM 30 min read

Bright Horizons Family Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qbs43aeo/

Summary

Bright Horizons Family reported a 7% year-over-year revenue growth to $712 million in the first quarter, driven by increases in Backup Care and Full Service segments.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 full-year revenue guidance range of $3.075 billion to $3.125 billion and adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.90 to $5.10 per share.

Despite challenges in Australia leading to enrollment declines, the company saw sequential improvements in occupancy across its network and continued expansion in user growth for Backup Care, which exhibited a 12.5% revenue increase.

Strategic focus remains on enhancing user experience, rationalizing center portfolios, and expanding service adoption across clients.

Management highlighted significant share repurchases totaling $225 million in Q1, contributing positively to EPS despite increased interest expenses.

Full Transcript

Steven

Elizabeth

Jeff Mueller (Analyst at Baird)

Andrew Steinerman (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Next question. Andrew Steinerman with JP Morgan, please go ahead. Hi. So you're keeping the guide for the year but Australia was worse, Backup was bumped up. Is there any other part of your, let's call it non-Australia business that's sort of performing better than expected, which overall as a portfolio is, is keeping you in line with your targeted range? And if you could just mention how big Australia is.

Elizabeth

Andrew Steinerman (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Okay, thank you very much.

Jeff Silver (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Next question. Jeff Silver with BMO Capital Markets, please go ahead. Thank you so much. You mentioned that backup care margins tend to be a little bit softer in the first quarter, but they were still down on a year-over-year basis. Is there something specific that happened this quarter relative to last year?

Elizabeth

No, not really. It's somewhat mixed dependent, Jeff. It is a relatively low use quarter and so is dependent on the, you know, more days out and school vacation week rather than the intensity of school aged care that we see over the summer. So depending on the center in home, you know, different care types mix of that, different provider network. So it's just down to that mix.

Jeff Silver (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Tony Kaplan (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Elizabeth

Josh Chan (Analyst at UBS)

Great. Thank you both for your time.

Elizabeth

Thank you. Thank you.

Faith Alway (Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Elizabeth

Faith Alway (Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Stephanie Moore

Thank you. Next question. Stephanie Moore, would Jeff Reese please? Go ahead, Stephanie. Your line is live. My apologies. Sorry everybody. I guess just maybe circling back to the backup care, can you talk a little bit about, you know, of your clients that use more than one service within the backup care services? I think that might be helpful.

Elizabeth

Stephanie Moore

Stephanie Moore

It's just not at the velocity of the improvement contributes to our overall leverage, but it's just at a little bit lower pace than it was in 2025. Okay, well, thank you everybody for your time as always. Thank you. Thanks, Stephanie. Wonderful. Well, thank you all very much for joining us on the call and wishing you a great night.

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