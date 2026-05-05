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May 5, 2026 6:09 PM 37 min read

Full Transcript: InnovAge Holding Q3 2026 Earnings Call

InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pkf4xpav/

Summary

InnovAge Holding reported a solid third quarter with approximately $252 million in total revenue, a center level contribution margin of $61 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million.

The company has raised its fiscal year 2026 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, expecting revenue between $950 million and $975 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $85 million and $90 million.

Strategic initiatives include investment in AI to enhance care coordination, a focus on quality and participant experience, and exploring growth opportunities through partnerships, acquisitions, and potential new programs.

The company is anticipating a more challenging rate environment for fiscal 2027 but remains confident in managing cost trends and sustaining operational efficiency.

Management emphasized the importance of reinvesting in quality and operational infrastructure, highlighting the interconnectedness of financial performance and quality care in their PACE model.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ryan Kabuta

Patrick Blair (CEO)

Ben Adams (CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star one one on your telephone. If your question has been answered or if you wish to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Matthew Gilmore with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Blair (CEO)

Ben Adams (CFO)

I actually don't have anything to add. I think that was exactly what we're thinking about.

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

Ben Adams (CFO)

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Jerry Ozzie with William Blair. Your line is open.

Jerry Ozzie (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Blair (CEO)

Jerry Ozzie (Equity Analyst)

Ben Adams (CFO)

Patrick Blair (CEO)

Patrick Blair (CEO)

Jerry Ozzie (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, that's really helpful. I appreciate all the detail there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Benjamin Rossi with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Ben Adams (CFO)

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, understood on that. This is a follow up on the your updated outlook suggests 4Q top line growth will decelerate a bit sequentially while EBIT growth will remain elevated. What do you assume gets better quarter over quarter as we go into the next quarter, either across PMPM trend or cost design? And is there anything discrete across revenue or cost that you'd call out within your progression during fiscal 4Q?

Ben Adams (CFO)

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

we'd seen in prior years. Understood.

OPERATOR

Thanks for the call and I'm not showing any further questions at this time. And as such, this does conclude today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

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