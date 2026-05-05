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May 5, 2026 6:06 PM 31 min read

Dave Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e28p3k7w/

Summary

Dave reported a revenue of $158.4 million, representing a 47% year-over-year growth, with key contributions from MTM and ARPU expansions.

The company announced strategic initiatives like removing the $15 fee cap for new members and launching the 'Second Draw' feature, aimed at enhancing credit utilization and origination size.

Dave raised its 2026 guidance, expecting full-year revenue of $710 to $720 million and adjusted EBITDA of $305 to $315 million, reflecting strong operational performance and share repurchases.

Operational highlights include a sequential decline in revenue due to seasonal factors, but a rebound in origination size and disbursement volume in April.

Management expressed confidence in credit performance improvements, with a 28-day past due rate of 1.69%, setting a record for Q1.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Jeffrey (Equity Analyst)

Thanks appreciate the time this afternoon guys. I wanted to ask about Jason, maybe your comments around focusing on engagement,, particularly in the context of Dave Card volume which the growth of which decelerated a little bit this quarter. It sounds like that's less at least of a near term focus for you in terms of engagement. As you turn your eyes to Flex and Cash wonder if you could just kind of unpack that a little bit for us.

Jason

Andrew Jeffrey (Equity Analyst)

Okay, yeah, I look forward to that product rolling out and one follow up if I may. Just where do you think over time engagement goes? You got about a 20% MTM to MAU attachment this quarter somewhere in that neighborhood. Where can that go and over what period of time? And I assume that could be a pretty important ARPU driver along with some of the other initiatives you called out

Jason

Andrew Jeffrey (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate that. Thank you.

Jason

Yeah, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Tomasello with kbw. You may proceed.

Ryan Tomasello (Equity Analyst)

Jason

Ryan Tomasello (Equity Analyst)

Jason

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joseph Baffi with Canaccord. You may proceed.

Joseph Baffi

Jason

Joseph Baffi

Sure, that makes sense. And then maybe just on removing that fee cap, how much price sensitivity was there and maybe kind of drill down a little bit more on your thoughts on removing. That would be helpful. Thanks,

Kyle

Joseph Baffi

Great. Congrats again on the quarter, guys.

Kyle

Thank you. Thanks, Joe.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Devin Ryan with Citizens Bank. You may proceed.

Devin Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Kyle

Devin Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Jason

Kyle

Devin Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks for the extra color. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jeff Cantwell with C4 Research. You may proceed.

Jeff Cantwell (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Can you tell us what provision expense would have been in the quarter if not for the timing impact. How much was that impact this quarter? Could you maybe size that? And then assuming the macro remains fairly steady, should we expect to see that normalize from here? Or is there anything else to flag as you look out at the remainder of this year?

Kyle

Jeff Cantwell (Equity Analyst)

Jason

Jeff Cantwell (Equity Analyst)

Okay Greg, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Hal Ghosh with B. Riley Securities. You may proceed.

Hal Ghosh (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, could you just give us maybe a hint on where you think share count will be for maybe the next couple quarters with all the buyback activity and the timing of it. Thanks. I'll let Kyle get in on that one. Thanks Hal.

Kyle

Hal Ghosh (Equity Analyst)

Terrific. Would you say the key takeaway on Flex is that you'll probably be the only BNPL company with payments triggered on paydays because the other BNPLs, they don't know when customers get paid? Is that right? That's right, yeah. Okay, terrific. All right, thanks. Great job.

Jason

Hal Ghosh (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jacob Steffen with Lake Street Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Jacob Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Hey, guys, appreciate you taking the questions. I want to ask a little bit on dormant reactivation,. You guys kind of talked about that being one of the drivers of the MTM growth this quarter. But can you help us kind of piece out what's driving the reactivation? Cash AI or you know, reengagement marketing? And as kind of a follow up to that, is there a way to frame maybe how large the reactivation cohort was as a percentage of Q1 MTM ads?

Kyle

Jacob Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and maybe as a second follow up, you know, as it relates to the removal of the $15 fee cap,, can you just remind us the MTMs those are essentially grandfathered into the to the old fee cap, the $15 fee cap. And you know, any reactivated members, essentially they would they be subject to removal of the cap or how does that work?

Kyle

Jacob Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so just to clarify, the anything over and above the 14.5 million total members, essentially would be on the new fee cap or the no no fee cap model.

Kyle

Correct. Got it.

Jacob Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it, guys. Nice quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thanks, Jake. Thank you. This concludes the conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect it.

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