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May 5, 2026 6:05 PM 31 min read

Hackett Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e8m969yc/

Summary

Hackett Group reported Q1 2026 revenues before reimbursements of $68.7 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, at the low end of guidance.

The company is transitioning to an AI platform-enabled sales and delivery model, impacting pricing, resourcing, and delivery economics.

Q1 project margins in the US strategy and business transformation group increased by approximately 500 basis points due to AI platform leverage.

The company expects revenue and margin improvements in Q2, with Q3 as an inflection point for adjusted EPS growth.

Hackett Group's strategic initiatives include a partnership with IBM, with limited Q2 impact but significant future opportunities.

The company is experiencing near-term demand pressure due to macroeconomic uncertainty and elongated client decision cycles.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $13.8 million or 20.3% of revenues before reimbursements.

The company anticipates AI transition charges of approximately $500,000 in Q2, related to severance costs from headcount reductions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good evening and welcome to the Hackett Group first Quarter Earnings Conference call. Your lines have been placed on a listen only mode until the question and answer session. Please be advised the conference is being recorded. Hosting tonight's call are Mr. Ted Fernandez, Chairman and CEO and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ramirez, you may begin.

Rob Ramirez (Chief Financial Officer)

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

Rob Ramirez (Chief Financial Officer)

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

The phone lines are now open for questions. If you would like to ask a question over the phone, please press Star one and record your name. To withdraw your question, press Star two. The first question in the queue is from George Sutton with Craig Hallam. Your line is open.

George Sutton

Thank you. Ted, you talked about the short term disruption and the pivot that you are making and the challenges in sort of client decision making. I wondered if you could address sort of how much longer do we see this disruption and then how do we see the benefits from the massive long term opportunity, particularly with the IBM relationship? When do we start to see the impacts from that?

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

George Sutton

So you answered my question very much on an AI internal process basis. I'm looking more at the go to market changes that you might see with these new partners who have a meaningfully larger footprint than you do in terms of bringing additional deals your way and when that might start to occur.

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

George Sutton

Just one other question for me. Rob had mentioned Q3 inflection point. I think he's referring to the Oracle year over year getting easier. But I'm wondering what beyond that would you view as the inflection that comes in Q3?

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

George Sutton

Gotcha. Thanks, Ted.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question over the phone, please press Star one and record your name. The next question is from Jeff Martin with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open,

Jeff Martin

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

Jeff Martin

Thank you for that. And then I know that IBM is a relatively new strategic partner. Just curious what you can share anecdotally about some of the introductions that have been made and the progress you're making with those potential clients?

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

Jeff Martin

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question in the queue is from Vincent Colicchio with Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Vincent Colicchio

Yeah, Ted, given the importance of understanding context and the gap that you have

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

At this time I show no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Fernandez.

Ted Fernandez (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, operator. Let me again thank everyone for participating in our first quarter earnings call. We look forward to updating everyone when we report the second quarter. Thanks again.

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