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May 5, 2026 6:04 PM 50 min read

Match Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dNvGmTxP

Summary

Match Group reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, exceeding revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations, driven primarily by improvements at Tinder.

The company's strategic transformation plan, focusing on Reset, Revitalize, and Resurgence, is showing progress, with Tinder's leading indicators improving and Hinge demonstrating strong revenue growth and product innovation.

Future outlook includes driving Tinder back to growth by 2027, leveraging AI across the company to improve user outcomes, and managing costs effectively through organizational consolidation and strategic investments like Sniffies.

Operational highlights include Tinder's product innovations such as Astrology Mode and Music Mode, the rollout of FaceCheck for trust and safety, and Hinge's international expansion and introduction of new features.

Management emphasized the importance of AI in enhancing product experiences and improving operational efficiency, as well as the strategic focus on the non-heterosexual male market with the investment in Sniffies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tanya Shelburne

Stephen Bailey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from Shweta Kajuriya with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Shweta Kajuriya (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

Spencer Raskoff (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please. The next question comes from Corey Carpenter, but JP Morgan, please go ahead.

Corey Carpenter (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Stephen Bailey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator, next question, please. Sure. The next question comes from Nathan Feather with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Nathan Feather (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

OPERATOR

Then the next question comes from Ross Sandler with Barclays. Please go ahead. Hey guys. Hey Spencer. The 1% growth in 30 day retention, that's pretty bullish. I know it's an early signal, but like, could you guys just say, like, how long has it been since you've had growing 30 day user retention? And it sounds like, you know, some of the safety and product changes you mentioned on a previous question are driving this trend.

Spencer Raskoff (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Stephen Bailey (Chief Financial Officer)

Spencer Raskoff (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Benjamin Black with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Black (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Stephen Bailey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Blackledge, T.D. cowan. Please go ahead.

Spencer Raskoff (Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Bailey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jason Helfstein with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jason Helfstein (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Stephen Bailey (Chief Financial Officer)

Spencer Raskoff (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

James Heaney (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

OPERATOR

The last question comes from Brad Erickson with rbc. You may go ahead.

Brad Erickson (Equity Analyst at RBC)

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