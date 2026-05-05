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May 5, 2026 6:03 PM 42 min read

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=p8c3kTVK

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported Q1 2026 revenue of $136 million, with key contributions from Crysvita ($93 million), De Joby ($18 million), Evkiza ($18 million), and Mepsebi ($7 million).

The company incurred total operating expenses of $305 million, including $30 million in cost of sales and $275 million in combined R&D and SG&A expenses, resulting in a net loss of $185 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $730 to $760 million, indicating an 8-13% growth over 2025, and aims for profitability by 2027.

The company continues its strategic focus on advancing its clinical pipeline, including GTX102 for Angelman Syndrome and upcoming regulatory milestones for DTX401 and UX111.

Management expressed confidence in the long-term potential of its developmental programs and outlined plans for potential gene therapy product launches in the second half of the year.

Full Transcript

Howard

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Emil

Operator

Daniel

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Emil

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Yeah. So specifically for Aspire, we stratify both by age and cognitive raw score. That being our primary endpoint, we want to make sure we have consistent balance there. Okay.

Emil

Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)

Emil

Joy Fun

Emil

Ellie Merrill (Equity Analyst)

Our next question is from Ellie Merrill with Barclays Bank. Your line is now live. Hey guys, thanks so much for taking the question. Just can you give us any more color on how we should think about the timelines for getting data from the Aurora study? And if the data are positive in the Phase three Aspire trial, how are you thinking about what your base case will be for the ages in A potential Angelman label and if this will include adults. Thanks so much.

Emil

Stephen

Emil

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Howard

Salvine Richter (Equity Analyst)

Sounds like it. Thanks very much. Our next question comes from Salvine Richter with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now live. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question ahead of the phase 3 Angelins data in the second half.

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Kristin Klusta (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Let's move on to the next question. Our next question is from Kristin Klusta with Kantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now live.

Emil

Selena

Let's move on to the next question. Our next question comes from Maxwell Score with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live. Hello, this is Selena on for Max on Angelman. Could you describe the contribution of caregiver input to Bayley-IV cognition in the phase 12 and how that changes over time with the longer follow up data? Thank you.

Emil

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Emil

Jack Allen

Our next question is from Jack Allen with Baird. Your line is now live taking the questions. And congrats on the progress. So I wanted to ask about what your expectations are as it relates to the sham performance in the Aspire study.

Emil

Howard

Ben Burnett

Great. Thanks so much for the caller. Our next question comes from Ben Burnett with Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Emil

Great, thanks very much. I wanted to ask about the GTX 102 program and great to hear about the long term, long term data. I think you mentioned there are 66 patients in the long term extension. Could you comment on sort of the reasons for discontinuations and then I have a follow up? Sure, yeah, we can do that. It's actually been a little bit here, a little there, but it's mostly often in the beginning. Maybe you can comment on that, Eric, for them.

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Yeah, so very consistently it was all due to burden of study participation. I mean we do need to remember that some of these patients live very far away from treatment sites and it does become a burden for these families. So that was across the board the reason for those discontinuation study burden.

Emil

It sometimes happened kind of early too because some people realized they just couldn't do it. But yeah, so it wasn't, it wasn't safety related.

Ben Burnett

Okay. Okay, thank you. And then the other question I just want to ask is just around Crysvita. So I appreciate kind of the commentary you gave on the call just around some of the variability around ordering patterns. But I guess the question is what visibility do you have kind of going forward through the next couple of months and sort of what gives you sort of the confidence and kind of the yearly guidance number for Crispita?

Emil

Eric Krombas (Chief Medical Officer)

Yeah, no, it's quite simple. We're very confident in the underlying demand that we continue to see with finding patients and patients wanting to get treated across our regions, which is why we reaffirmed our guidance. And consistent with prior years, we expect the same sawtooth pattern that we've seen previously with, you know, lower Q1 and a rebound in Q2 and softer Q3 and a strong Q4.

Emil

Miguel Nachomosis

Emil

Gavin Clark (Equity Analyst)

Emil

Ahmed Faram

Emil

Joshua Higa

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Joshua Higa for closing remarks. Thank you. This concludes today's call. If there are any additional questions, please contact us by phone or email at [email protected]. Thank you for joining us.

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