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May 5, 2026 6:03 PM 33 min read

Cricut Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tzhe744d/

Summary

Cricut reported a 2% decline in revenue for Q1 2026, totaling $159.5 million, but saw a 6% increase in platform revenue and a 4.8% increase in ARPU.

The company introduced two new machines, Joy 2 and Explore 5, and launched its first service offering, Direct to Film, which is expected to enhance user engagement.

Cricut is focusing on international market expansion, with international sales growing 16% year-on-year, and plans to accelerate investments in R&D and marketing.

Management highlighted the shift to a bundle-only strategy for new machines, aiming to improve ease of use and affordability.

The company remains optimistic about revenue growth in the second half of 2026, driven by new product launches and marketing campaigns.

Cricut's gross margin was pressured due to inventory write-downs, tariffs, and increased promotional activity, but international sales were positively impacted by foreign exchange.

The company has $256 million in cash, remains debt-free, and is actively engaging in a stock repurchase program and dividend payments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Hood

Ashish Arora (Chief Executive Officer)

Ashish Arora (Chief Executive Officer)

Kimball Shill (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Eric Woodring with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Dylan Liu

Kimball Shill (Chief Financial Officer)

Ashish Arora (Chief Executive Officer)

Dylan Liu

Got it. Thank you. Ashish and Kimball. Just one follow up if I may. So on gross margins. So product gross margins recovered almost 5 points sequentially to 23%. What is your product gross margin outlook for the year? I do notice that at least for the international market, there were quite some tailwind from FX side in the first quarter. With that in mind, how should we think about 2026 product gross margins?

Kimball Shill (Chief Financial Officer)

Dylan Liu

Kimball Shill (Chief Financial Officer)

Dylan Liu

Got it. That's pretty clear to me. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Adrienne Ye from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Angus Kelleher

Hi, this is Angus Kelleher on for Adrian Yee. I wanted to ask about retailers and your retail partners. Just given the recent uptick in energy prices and broader consumer pressure, are you seeing any change in retailer ordering behavior or demand signals either in terms of caution on forward buys or shifts in mix toward lower priced offerings?

Ashish Arora (Chief Executive Officer)

Kimball Shill (Chief Financial Officer)

I agree retailers is, as we did mention in the prepared remarks, we have seen some consumer caution, but that's primarily in Europe. We haven't seen a pullback in US even as we're all watching oil prices and seeing how that evolves. I would say if anything, even though it hasn't manifested itself, if this was to continue, we could see disruptions in supply chain or cost of plastics or shortage of certain things.

Angus Kelleher

Kimball Shill (Chief Financial Officer)

Angus Kelleher

Got it. Thanks very much and good luck.

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