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May 5, 2026 6:02 PM 32 min read

Ouster Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pt46y4as/

Summary

Ouster reported strong Q1 2026 financial results with $49 million in revenue, marking a 13th consecutive quarter of product revenue growth, and achieved a 43% gross margin.

The company acquired Stereo Labs, enhancing its product portfolio with AI camera vision solutions and launched Rev8, the world's first native color LIDAR, expected to revolutionize AI perception.

Ouster's LIDAR business grew 44% year-over-year, with key deals in industrial automation and smart infrastructure, including expansions in traffic management systems.

Rev8's launch is expected to drive adoption across various sectors, including automotive and industrial safety, with significant customer interest and new applications emerging.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $175 million in cash and no debt, and provides Q2 2026 revenue guidance between $49.5 million and $52.5 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chen Yung (Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance and Treasurer)

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Ken Giannella (Chief Financial Officer)

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer and Company. Your line is now open.

Colin Rusch (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Colin Rusch (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Colin Rusch (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)

Fantastic. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment while we wait for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Cassidy of Frozen Blast Securities. Your line is now open.

Kevin Cassidy

Thanks for taking my question and Congratulations on launching Rev8 and continuing this high growth. So maybe along those lines, questions around Rev8, you touched on it slightly, I think. Would Rev7 continue to go in production? What's the transition look like for the two different lidars?

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Cassidy

Oh, great. Okay. And yeah, I remember when Rev7 came out, it was an inflection point for you, especially on ASP increases. Are they similar ASPs between Rev7 and Rev8? Or maybe even talk about the manufacturing and the gross margins between the two?

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Kevin Cassidy

more affordable than Rev7. Great. Okay. Sounds like a good strategy. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andres Shepard of Kantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Anandan

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Anandan

Got it, thanks. Appreciate the color and I guess maybe a question for Ken as we think about the gross margins and the EBITDA improving that and as we go through the financials, what's the most important remaining steps to hit breakeven? Is it the revenue scale, the gross margins opex or is it a mix of these things to improve the ebitda?

Ken Giannella (Chief Financial Officer)

Anandan

Gotcha. Thanks for all the color. Congrats again on the Progress and on Rev8. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Shannon of Cray column. Your line is now open.

Richard Shannon

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Ken Giannella (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. And Richard, I just want to point out to the last piece of it, you know, this is over almost a dozen patents just on the RGB colorization alone. And then the underlying Rev8 technology building not just from the Rev7, but it's almost 200 patents underneath supporting the Rev8. So that technology and effort that we put in to bring out there is also covered with real innovation with those patents for the company.

Richard Shannon

Okay, that's helpful perspective. And one quick follow up again on this topic here. As you add in color to applications or previously using LiDAR, how do we think about the upsides in value and price that you're able to charge for these sorts of things?

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Shannon

Okay, great perspective. I will jump on the line guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Angus for closing remarks.

Angus Pacala (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I want to thank everyone for joining the call and really want to thank the ouster team for the push that they made to get Rev8 out. This is a paradigm shift for the industry. We have incredible customer Demand for the Rev8 product. And I can't wait to continue to update everyone that joined the call for the rest of the year on Rev8's adoption through the year. Thank you all.

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