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May 5, 2026 6:01 PM 49 min read

Marqeta Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fhxwcs7o/

Summary

Marqeta reported a 19% year-over-year increase in gross profit, driven by a 33% increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV). The company achieved GAAP profitability with a net income of $8 million.

Strategic highlights include multinational card issuing capabilities, with 12 of the top 15 customers utilizing the platform in more than one country. Notable expansions include Sezzle's launch in Canada and Ramp's expansion into multiple international markets.

The company is witnessing growing demand for products like secured credit cards and stablecoin-backed card programs, demonstrating its leadership in flexible credentials and modern card issuing solutions.

For Q2 2026, Marqeta expects net revenue and gross profit growth between 14% to 16%, with adjusted EBITDA growth of 10% to 12%. The full-year net revenue growth is projected at 12% to 14%, maintaining prior guidance.

Management highlighted the ongoing momentum in expense management and BNPL as critical growth areas, with plans for share repurchases to continue, reflecting confidence in the company's valuation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Marqeta Inc. First quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Saira Bakema, Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Saira Bakema (Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations)

Mike Miletich (CEO)

Patti Konwan

OPERATOR

Darren Peller (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

Patti Konwan

Mike Miletich (CEO)

Darren Peller (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

Okay, that's great to hear. One quick follow up would just be on Block. Just any further incremental learnings you guys have had when you, you know, relative to what you measured it could be in terms of impact on your. On this year's performance by any chance between now and let's call it the last few months?

Patti Konwan

Mike Miletich (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Connor Allen from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Connor Allen (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Brian Keen from Citi. Please go ahead.

Brian Keen (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Yeah, hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Just want to ask about the outperformance in ebitda then obviously the change in GAAP net income kind of what's happening in the business that's driving that and does that. I know it flows through to the guide for the full year, but is any of that upside in margin continuing to the second and third and fourth quarters?

Patti Konwan

Brian Keen (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Okay, that's helpful. And just as a follow up, when we think about business mix, I know there was a call out for a little bit lower take rate due to business mix. And then in the gross profit maybe how, looking at the pipeline, how should we think about growth rates and take rate going forward as a result of maybe a little change of mix than what we're used to?

Patti Konwan

Mike Miletich (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Tim Chiodo from ubs. Please go ahead. Tim, please unmute your line and proceed.

Tim Chiodo (Equity Analyst at UBS)

OPERATOR

Mike Miletich (CEO)

Sanjay Sakurani (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Thank you. And then just like a follow up, I know you mentioned you're working with a large fi. I'm just curious if you feel like the competitive intensity is picking up there a little bit more versus the past. I mean, obviously Visa announced a big win with Wells Fargo and Pismo. I'm just curious if you feel like anything's changed in the competitive dynamics there or do you still see a lot of appetite and engagement with you guys?

Mike Miletich (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Andrew Schmidt from Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hi, Mike.

Andrew Schmidt (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets)

Mike Miletich (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Craig Mauer from FT Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Mauer (Equity Analyst at FT Partners)

Yes, hi, thanks for taking the questions. I was curious about the opportunity with earned wage access. It's been about a year since we heard about the product and we've seen some substantial growth from some issuers in the market, some players in the market in that space. So curious if you could talk about

Mike Miletich (CEO)

Patti Konwan

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from Tian Sing Huang from JP Morgan. Please go ahead on a four year basis. Ken, please unmute your line and proceed with your question. Since there is no response, we move to the next question which is from the line of Nate Severson from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nate Severson (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Patti Konwan

Nate Severson (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Mike Miletich (CEO)

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