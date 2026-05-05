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May 5, 2026 5:59 PM 22 min read

SuRo Capital Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ow6ooku/

Summary

SuRo Capital reported a significant increase in net asset value (NAV), with a 76% quarter-over-quarter rise to approximately $361.6 million or $14.24 per share.

The company announced a strategic transition from an internally managed BDC to an externally managed structure via NeoStar Advisors LLC, in partnership with Magnetar, pending stockholder approval.

SuRo Capital made notable investments, including a $9.5 million investment in Clickhouse and funding for Tensorwave, showcasing a focus on AI and technology-driven companies.

Management emphasized the alignment with stockholders by preserving the value of existing portfolio gains from new incentive fees post-externalization.

The company is rebranding to NeoStellar Capital Corp. with plans for enhanced sourcing, due diligence capabilities, and cost savings with the new external management structure.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Alison Green (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you like to ask a question or make a contribution on today's call, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star 2. Please limit yourself to one question per person. You will be advised when to ask your question. We will take our first question from Alex Paris, Barrington Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst)

Mark Klein (CEO)

OPERATOR

We will take our next question from Marvin Fong. Btig, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Marvin Fong (Equity Analyst)

Mark Klein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question from John Hickman. Ladenburg. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Hickman (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for reporting early. I was able to get on. I have a question about. In the past, the top five positions have generally met around. They've been around 50% of your portfolio and currently the top five. John, you still there?

OPERATOR

Pardon for the interruption. Participant line disconnected. We will take our next question from Brian McKenna. Citizens, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nate Sauer (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hey guys, this is Nate Sauer on for Brian McKenna. So first of all, congrats on the, you know, the great moves this quarter and the especially impressive results so far this year. Maybe just extending the discussion on externalization real quick. I was wondering if you guys could provide a little or get a little bit more specific on the timing, like why is right now the ideal time.

OPERATOR

I think we lost him as well. Operator, pardon for the interruption. Yes, we lost Brian line. We Will take our next question from Alex Ferment, Lucid Capital Market. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alex Ferment (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions on the line, so I will now hand you back to your host for closing remarks.

Mark Klein (CEO)

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