Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 5:59 PM 40 min read

Full Transcript: Intapp Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/751476868

Summary

Intapp reported strong Q3 results with total revenue of $146 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, and SaaS revenue reaching nearly $108 million, up 27% year-over-year.

Cloud ARR grew to $459 million, representing 82% of total ARR, and a 31% increase year-over-year, indicating significant momentum in the company's cloud business.

The company introduced Celeste, an AI-native platform designed for professional firms, which contributed to approximately 15% of net new bookings in the quarter.

Intapp's strategic partnerships with key AI companies, including Microsoft and Anthropic, are enhancing their market position, particularly in the deployment of AI solutions tailored for professional compliance and workflows.

Guidance for Q4 fiscal 2026 includes SaaS revenue between $113.1 and $114.1 million, total revenue between $149.1 and $150.1 million, and non-GAAP EPS between $0.36 and $0.38.

Management highlighted significant interest and engagement with Celeste, noting a strong pipeline and the opportunity to enter the agent market from a position of structural advantage.

Operational highlights include new client wins and expansions across legal, accounting, and financial services verticals, with notable firms like Ropes and Gray and Magdalen and Jenkins adopting Intapp's solutions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone and welcome to the NTAP second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings webcast. This time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded now. It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, David Trone. The floor is yours.

David Trone (Senior Vice President Investor Relations)

John Hall (Chairman and CEO)

David Morton (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now start the question and answer session. I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Kevin McVeigh with UBS. Your line is open.

Kevin McVeigh (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks so much and congratulations on the continued execution. Hey, I wonder if you could give us just any initial feedback on Celeste and whether or not, that that's what's driving some of the uptick in, , the average client size, because clearly you're seeing pretty good momentum there and just maybe help dimensionalize that a little bit.

John Hall (Chairman and CEO)

Thanks, Kevin. Sure. The feedback on Celeste has been tremendous. We had a very exciting set of programs at Amplify, where people got to see it for the first time.

Kevin McVeigh (Equity Analyst)

John Hall (Chairman and CEO)

Kevin McVeigh (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alexei Gogolis with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Bella Camage

Hi, this is Bella Camage on for Alexi.

David Morton (Chief Financial Officer)

Bella Camage

Got it. That's helpful. And just a follow up question. Looking at the impressive cloud NRR performance, could you quantify the mix between the drivers there such as CDads, module attach or AI related expansion? And how should we think about NRR normalizing over the next few quarters?

David Morton (Chief Financial Officer)

Bella Camage

Great, very helpful. Thanks for taking our questions.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Terry Tillman with Jewish Securities. Your line is open.

Luke Rudis

Hi team. Thank you for taking my question. This is Luke Rudis on for Terry Tillman.

John Hall (Chairman and CEO)

Luke Rudis

John Hall (Chairman and CEO)

follow up going into the compliance officer hiring that you mentioned within your client base and if you could just explore further into that and potentially share any use cases from there.

OPERATOR

Parker Lane

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Anders with Citi. Your line is open.

Palak

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Clar with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Jonathan Makary

OPERATOR

Saket Kalia

John Hall (Chairman and CEO)

Saket Kalia

David Morton (Chief Financial Officer)

Saket Kalia

Very helpful. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved