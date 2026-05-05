SSR Mining Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
SSR Mining announced a definitive agreement to sell its interest in the Cherpla mine for $1.5 billion, expecting closure by Q3 2026, which will strategically reposition the company as a focused Americas-based gold and silver producer.
The company generated over $210 million in free cash flow in Q1 2026, ending the quarter with $630 million in cash and zero debt, after completing share repurchases worth $300 million.
Future outlook includes an updated life of mine plan for Marigold, ongoing brownfield growth opportunities, and a strategic review of Hotmadden, with proceeds from the Cherpla sale anticipated to further strengthen their balance sheet.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone and welcome to SSR Mining's first quarter 2026 conference call. This call is being recorded at this time for opening remarks and introductions. I would like to turn the call over to Alex Huncheck from SSR Mining. Please go ahead.
Alex Huncheck
Rod Antell
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill McNevin (EVP Operations and Sustainability)
Rod Antell
OPERATOR
thank you Mr. Antell. We'll now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad, you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Our first question is from George Eady with ubs. Please go ahead.
George Eady (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Yeah, good evening, team, and thanks for the call and nice update today on the Hod Maden Strategic Review. Can you just remind me what are the goals and what does it look like? I guess my question is, if a sale is concluded as the outcome, do we have to wait another two or so quarters for that process to run and then another couple of quarters to close? And I guess, could we be 12 months away from that deal closing if a sale is the decided outcome?
Rod Antell
George Eady (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
George Eady (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay, yeah. Awesome. And so if Amendment 14 closes, say 12 months, whenever it is, that payment is straight after you get that approval, is that right?
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes. Right. So amendment 14 remains on track. Anywhere from 12 to 18 months is kind of what we're penciling in. And then that payment will be due once that work is completed and that permit is issued.
Rod Antell
I'll just chime in here a little bit, George. It's all going to plan. So. And we're leading that work now. Bill and the team have taken that over and the work that we've done to one to establish our presence within the community in Colorado and also locally down at Cripple Creek has gone really well. So that's all tracking the plan.
George Eady (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay, cool. Cheers guys.
Rod Antell
Great. Thanks mate.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Lawson Winter with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst at BOA Merrill Lynch)
Rod Antell
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst at BOA Merrill Lynch)
Well, that's interesting. So part of it is just a discussion between whether it's going to be increased dividend or increased buyback rather than just whether you're going to do it.
Rod Antell
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst at BOA Merrill Lynch)
And fully acknowledging those growth opportunities. I think it'd be interesting to hear your views on M and A, particularly in light of your strong free cash flow and balance sheet position. I mean, that must compete with options within the portfolio, I assume. But what is SSR's appetite right now for growth through MA?
Rod Antell
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst at BOA Merrill Lynch)
That is clear. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Josh Wolfson with rbc. Please go ahead.
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst at RBC)
Rod Antell
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst at RBC)
Thank you. And then on Hodmadden, you had signaled minimal costs. You did spend $31 million in the first quarter. How should we think about what minimal costs are going forward?
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Josh. So a lot of the work, as you remember under Hodmadden right now is around early site works. So a lot of that was advanced during that first part of the Q1, and that's where you're seeing that majority of that 31 million coming in. We anticipate that as we go through the strategic review in the coming months, that that'll be much lower. It won't be zero, but it will be towards the lower end of that range.
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst at RBC)
Thank you. And then there was some commentary earlier on the call about fuel price sensitivity, I think of seven to ten dollars. Just clarifying, what does that number incorporate? Does it reflect the hedging program as well that's in place? And then does that include secondary impacts and other items that may not be
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst at RBC)
Great, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Obeys Habib with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Obeys Habib (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Rod Antell
Obeys Habib (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Got it. Thanks for the color on that. And just moving on to the new mine plan expected at Marigold. That's I believe, including Buffalo Valley. Are you expecting any sort of significant improvement in the Production profile or you're looking at more like an increase in mine life. Any color on that?
Rod Antell
Obeys Habib (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Thanks for the color on that Rod. And that's it for me. Most of my other questions were already answered.
Rod Antell
Thanks Gustav, thanks ever.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Cosmos Chu with cibc. Please go ahead.
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Rod Antell
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Mark
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
And I guess my last question is, you know, what else needs to be completed for, you know, closing of the deal? You know, as you mentioned, Due diligence period was, has now been completed. And so what else needs to happen in terms of closing of the deal?
Rod Antell
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Great. Thanks Rod, Michael and team, and congrats on a very good start to 2026.
Rod Antell
All right, good morning. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Oh, hi, good evening Rod and team. Thanks for taking my questions first on cb. So Rod, I heard that guidance is on track and so can you provide any incremental color on the cost on Q1 beyond what you already mentioned about the cold weather? And should we model, if we take it at face value, should we then model a step change, lower costs in Q2?
Rod Antell
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay, so in other words, like Q1, two, you might be above the top end of the guidance range and then Q3,4, you could be below the lower end of the guidance range. Is that fair to say?
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think that's right, Don. And just remember, a good chunk of our costs for CB come across on that ice road. So Q1 is always going to be a little higher for us. But as we increase the production, as Rod said, throughout the year and as we get out of that Q1 early Q2, which is the ice road span, that will normalize.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay, thanks. And then on Hod Madden, looking forward to your update in the strategic review, but can you remind us what your book value is for this asset?
Rod Antell
I actually don't have that on my head. I'll get that for you, Don. I don't have it right here with us. We'll get back to you dawn on that one.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay, sure. And then finally on M and A, you know, you had mentioned the Americas and so on, but I'm just wondering, do you have a bias and preference in terms of stage or jurisdiction? I mean given your cash balance, would you then have a favor toward development projects? And with the Americas that you mentioned, does that imply north and South America? And you equally weighed all the jurisdictions build the countries within this jurisdictions?
Rod Antell
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay, great. Thanks again. That's all for me. And good luck with the quarter.
Rod Antell
Good on you. Thank you, Dawn.
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