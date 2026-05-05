Full Transcript: Global Indemnity Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Global Indemnity Group LLC reported a steady insurance operating trend with a combined ratio of 94.9% and an underwriting profit of $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2026.
Net investment income totaled $12.2 million, down from the previous year due to a short-term market value loss, but the company maintains a defensive investment posture.
The company anticipates 15-20% growth in Belmont Core Gross Premium for the full year 2026 despite increased competition and a flat ENS market.
Operational highlights include the near completion of the Kaleidoscope Technology Platform and efforts to integrate existing product groups by year-end.
Management expressed confidence in the company's core business quality and maintained a focus on disciplined underwriting and technology-driven operational optimization.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Evan Kasowitz (Chief Operating Officer)
Jay Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Riley (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Tom Kerr (Analyst)
Good morning guys. Just a little more color on the decline in the E&S markets and the increased competition. What is the visibility on that? Because I kind of, I might have missed this, but then you're still expecting strong double digit growth last half of the year. So does that mean it's over or what am I missing?
Jay Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Tom Kerr (Analyst)
Got it. That makes sense. One more big picture one. Is there any, I don't know if you can talk about this, but is there any concerted effort to reduce overall exposure in California? Just thinking of all the craziness in the insurance market there.
Jay Brown (Chief Executive Officer)
Ross Haberman (Analyst)
Brian Riley (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, for starters, on the limited partnership there was a one of the partnerships has an equity interest. And it that declined 2.3 million during the quarter. We booked that on a one quarter lag. So we know today based on the results that that will recover in second quarter. As far as the realized losses, that is related to the equities. That 2.2 million, 1.2 million of that is marked to market, which has recovered as of today. One million was actually realized.
Ross Haberman (Analyst)
And any further exposure to private debt or private debt funds. And what are your thoughts about that today? No further exposure. Okay, thank you. Oh, sorry. There was just one last question. The stock issuance, I think it was about 20,000 shares, I believe it was. Sorry, I think it was like 230,000 shares. Was that correct?
Brian Riley (Chief Financial Officer)
That is correct. It was 230,000 shares.
Ross Haberman (Analyst)
Was that option related or could you shed some light on that?
Brian Riley (Chief Financial Officer)
Ross Haberman (Analyst)
And will there be more granted over the coming year over fiscal 26?
Brian Riley (Chief Financial Officer)
I do not expect there to be any material additions. There obviously would be. If somebody left and we hired somebody new or promoted somebody new into the spot, we would probably grant a replacement grant of a similar magnitude. But other than that, we don't expect any this year.
Ross Haberman (Analyst)
Okay, thank you. Thanks guys. The best of luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Tom Kerr with Zacks scr. Your line is now open.
Tom Kerr (Analyst)
Just a quick follow up on interest rates. When we saw the spike in rates with the Middle east conflict, can you guys move quickly enough to take advantage of that or do you look for more stability or how does that work now?
Brian Riley (Chief Financial Officer)
It wasn't substantial enough to make a fundamental change in our portfolio. And I think like most people, you know those kind of spikes. If you're a trader, you can take advantage of it quickly, but if you're a long term investor, it's hard to market time on a single event like that.
Tom Kerr (Analyst)
Got it. That's what I was thinking. Okay, thanks. That's all I have.
OPERATOR
We will now move to our web questions to be taken by Evan Kasowitz you may proceed.
Evan Kasowitz (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. And with that I will turn the call back over to Evan Kasowitz for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Evan Kasowitz (Chief Operating Officer)
Thank you. This concludes our 2026 first quarter earnings call. We look forward to speaking with you about our second quarter 2026 results.
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