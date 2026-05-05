SSR Mining Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
SSR Mining announced a definitive agreement to sell its interest in the Cherpla mine for $1.5 billion, expecting to close by Q3 2026, strategically repositioning the company as a focused Americas-based gold and silver producer.
The company generated over $210 million in free cash flow in Q1 2026, ending the quarter with $630 million in cash and zero debt, highlighting strong financial performance.
SSR Mining completed $300 million in share repurchases, acquiring over 9 million shares, underscoring its disciplined capital allocation strategy.
The company plans to update the life of mine plan for Marigold within 12 months and is advancing brownfield growth opportunities across its portfolio.
Operational highlights include Puna's $120 million site-level free cash flow and CCMB generating $325 million in mine site free cash flow since its acquisition, exceeding the acquisition cost.
Future guidance indicates 55% to 60% of full-year production is expected in the second half of the year, with higher sustaining capital spend in Q2 and Q3.
Management emphasized ongoing strategic reviews and potential for further capital returns, supported by a strong balance sheet and robust free cash flow generation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone and welcome to SSR Mining's First Quarter 2026 Conference Call. This call is being recorded at this time for opening remarks and introductions. I would like to turn the call over to Alex Huncheck from SSR Mining. Please go ahead.
Alex Huncheck
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill McNevin (EVP Operations and Sustainability)
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
OPERATOR
Thank you, thank you Mr. Antell. We'll now begin the Question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star, then 1. On your telephone keypad, you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Our first question is from George Eady with ubs. Please go ahead.
George Eady (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good evening, team, and thanks for the call and nice update today on the Hot Maden Strategic Review. Can you just remind me what are the goals and what does it look like? I guess my question is, if a sale is concluded as the outcome, do we have to wait another two or so quarters for that process to run and then another couple of quarters to close? And I guess, could we be 12 months away from that deal closing if a sale is the decided outcome?
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
George Eady (Equity Analyst)
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
I'll just chime in here a little bit, George. It's all going to plan. So and we're leading that work now. Bill and the team have taken that over and the work that we've done to one to establish our presence within the community in Colorado and also locally down at Cripple Creek has gone really well. So that's all tracking the plan.
George Eady (Equity Analyst)
Okay, cool. Cheers guys.
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Great. Thanks mate.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Lawson Winter with BOA Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst)
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst)
Well, that's interesting. So part of it is just a discussion between whether it's going to be increased dividend or increased buyback rather than just whether you're going to do it.
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst)
And fully acknowledging those growth opportunities. I think it'd be interesting to hear your views on M and A, particularly in light of your strong free cash flow and balance sheet position. I mean, that must compete with options within the portfolio, I assume. But what is SSR's appetite right now for growth through MA?
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Lawson Winter (Equity Analyst)
That is clear. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Josh Wolfson with rbc. Please go ahead.
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And then on Hodmadden, you had signaled minimal costs. You did spend $31 million in the first quarter. How should we think about what minimal costs are going forward?
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Josh. So a lot of the work, as you remember under Hodmadden right now is around early site works. So a lot of that was advanced during that first part of the Q1, and that's where you're seeing that majority of that 31 million coming in. We anticipate that as we go through the strategic review in the coming months, that that'll be much lower. It won't be zero, but it will be towards the lower end of that range.
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you. And then there was some commentary earlier on the call about fuel price sensitivity, I think of seven to ten dollars. Just clarifying, what does that number incorporate? Does it reflect the hedging program as well that's in place? And then does that include secondary impacts and other items that may not be
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Josh Wolfson (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Obeys Habib with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Obeys Habib (Equity Analyst)
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Obeys Habib (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for the color on that. And just moving on to the new mine plan expected at Marigold. That's I believe including Buffalo Valley. Are you expecting any sort of significant improvement in the production profile or you're looking at more like an increase in mine life. Any color on that.
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Obeys Habib (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the color on that Rod. And that's it for me. Most of my other questions were already answered.
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Thanks Gustav, thanks ever.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Cosmos Chu with cibc. Please go ahead.
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
Mark
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
All right, good morning.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)
The next question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Oh, hi, good evening Rod and team. Thanks for taking my questions. First on cb. So Rod, I heard that guidance is on track and so can you provide any incremental color on the cost on Q1 beyond what you already mentioned about the cold weather. And should we model, if we take it at face value, should we then model a step change, lower costs in Q2?
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so in other words like Q1, two, you might be above the top end of the guidance range and then Q3, 4, you could be below the lower end of the guidance range. Is that fair to say?
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think that's right, Don. And just remember, a good chunk of our costs for CB come across on that ice road. So Q1 is always going to be a little higher for us. But as we increase the production, as Rod said, throughout the year and as we get out of that Q1 early Q2, which is the ice road span, that will normalize.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And then on Hod Madden, looking forward to your update in the strategic review, but can you remind us what your book value is for this asset?
Michael Sparks (Chief Financial Officer)
I actually don't have that on my head. I'll get that for you, Don. I don't have it right here with us. Yeah, we'll get back to you dawn on that one.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)
Okay, sure. And then finally on M and A, you know, you had mentioned the Americas and so on, but I'm just wondering, do you have a bias and preference in terms of stage or jurisdiction? I mean given your cash balance, would you then have a favor toward development projects? And with the Americas that you mentioned, does that imply north and South America? And you equally weighed all the jurisdictions build the countries within this jurisdictions.
Rod Antle (Executive Chairman)
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks again. That's all for me. And good luck with the quarter.
OPERATOR
Good on you. Thank you. Dawn.
A
This concludes the question and answer session and today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.
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