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May 5, 2026 5:52 PM 37 min read

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7akieuf3

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported record first-quarter revenue of $1.07 billion, driven by 45% growth in its oncology portfolio.

The company anticipates strong future growth with the potential approval of zanadatamab, supported by promising clinical trial data.

Zebselka sales increased by 60% due to strong uptake post-FDA approval in combination with Tecentriq.

Modezo achieved $41 million in net sales, reflecting high unmet needs and strong market entry.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $4.25 to $4.5 billion, considering increased competition in the sleep business.

Significant R&D efforts continue with multiple trials in progress, including those for zanadatamab in breast cancer and other indications.

The balance sheet remains strong with $2.9 billion in cash and investments, providing flexibility for investments in R&D and potential acquisitions.

Epidiolex posted 15% growth, with strategic focus on expanding into adult and long-term care markets.

Management emphasized continued focus on rare diseases, with expectations for business development deals in 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rob

Phil

Renee

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. We also ask that you wait for your name and company to be announced before proceeding with your question. One moment while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question today will be coming from the line of Jess SE of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Jess SE (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Question on xanadatamab for Breast cancer so if we assume xanadatamab beats trastuzumab in breast cancer and gets approved one day for use in the post and HER two setting, how do you expect physicians to make decisions about how to sequence agents in the context of a lack of data for other products code and her too, among other things. Thank you.

Robbie Noan

OPERATOR

Thank you. One Moment for the next question. And the next question is coming from the line of Joseph Thom of TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Joseph Thom (Equity Analyst)

Sam

Renee

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from the line of Leo Temoshev of rbc. Please go ahead.

Leo Temoshev (Equity Analyst)

Renee

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Annabel Semia. Your line is open.

Annabel Semia (Equity Analyst)

Sam

Rob

I mean, you covered it well. I just point out that sometimes it's hard to judge progression in these patients. And then as you point out, once it's clinically apparent, in addition to imaging, patients may rapidly progress and not benefit from second line therapy. So the opportunity to start mode so right after the radiation therapy really does potentially add a significant benefit to patients and ultimately duration of therapy.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Mark Goodman of Lerik. Please go ahead.

Mark Goodman (Equity Analyst)

Can you talk about Epidiolex ex-US? I heard Phil talk about the FX impact, but those numbers couldn't have just been fx. Something is doing pretty well there. So maybe just talk about is there any particular country, was there any buy in anything unusual there? And maybe you could just comment on Rylays as well, which happened to have a really good quarter and what was happening there. Thanks.

Sam

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And the next question is coming from the line of Edster Durat of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jordan Becker (Equity Analyst)

Hi, this is Jordan Becker on for Etsy Dirt. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the impressive quarter. You know, maybe just one, if we could expand on any second half dynamics for, you know, Oxybates now with a full quarter in the rearview. Maybe if you could provide some more color on any potential competitive pressure from Lumber specifically and then on that, maybe any perceived pressure to IH growth down the line if Lumriz is approved in ih.

Sam

OPERATOR

Of course. Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Brian Sorkney of Beard. Please go ahead.

Charlie

Sam

Rob

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of David Aselam of Piper Sander. Your line is open.

David Aselam (Equity Analyst)

Renee

Rob

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Mohit Bansal of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Renee

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Jason Gerberry of Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.

Jason Gerberry (Equity Analyst)

Phil

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Amy Fadia of Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Amy Fadia (Equity Analyst)

Sam

Renee

OPERATOR

So ami, the action trial is an OS based endpoint and there's one interim analysis and then a final analysis. The projections we gave are based on our current understanding of the events because it is an event and certainly if the events slow over time, that could change. But we'll update as appropriate as time goes on.

David Hoag (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of David Hoag of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

David Hoag (Equity Analyst)

David Hoag (Equity Analyst)

And so I was just curious as to your thoughts on size of the opportunity in those various settings. Great.

Rob

Sam

Renee

OPERATOR

This concludes today's program. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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