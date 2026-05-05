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May 5, 2026 5:47 PM 24 min read

Veeco Instruments Reports Q1 2025 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/743465672

Summary

Veeco Instruments aims to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2030, driven by strong momentum in the compound semiconductor market and significant orders totaling over $250 million for indium phosphide laser manufacturing tools.

The company reported revenue of $158 million for the quarter, slightly below guidance, with a gross margin of 36% and net income of $9 million.

Future outlook projects revenue between $170 and $190 million for the next quarter, with full-year 2026 revenue guidance reaffirmed between $740 and $800 million.

Veeco Instruments is expanding capacity for its Spectre Ion Beam Deposition system and wet processing technologies, anticipating significant growth opportunities in AI data centers and silicon photonics.

Management highlighted strong customer demand and expanding market opportunities, particularly in silicon photonics and AI-related applications, despite some revenue declines in mature node China business.

Full Transcript

Bill

John

Dennis Pachinin (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate it. Thank you. So maybe we can start with this $250 million order. With the orders beginning in 2026, could you tell us maybe which quarter would you expect us to start? Q3 or Q4? And then at what point in 2027

Bill

John

Yeah, I think specifically to Q1. One of the factors that you know, contributing is that we had, you know, one less LSA system to a China customer. We got recently informed by BIS that that customer would require a license to ship to certain fabs for that customer. So that had about an $8 million impact on the top line for Q1 and also put us outside, as you mentioned, the gross margin guidance range.

Dennis Pachinin (Equity Analyst)

Well, great. That's it for me. Congratulations on that big order. Thank you, Dennis.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Dennis. Our next question comes from David Dooley with Steelhead Securities. Please state your question.

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

Bill

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so the EPI step is the one where you've gone head to head, I think with like Axtron and. I guess one part of the business here. Would you say you're a second source or a primary source? And I'm sorry to dwell on this, but it's mentioned in the press release, I think multiple customers. Could you just elaborate a little bit more about your positioning?

Bill

Yeah. So I would say in laser facet coating we have a very strong incumbent position. I would Say in the epitaxy step, we are probably more the second provider there today as a second source. And I would say in the wet processing, we have a strong position there with the number of the leaders there.

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

Bill

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Dave. Our next question comes from Gus Richard with Northland Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Gus Richard (Equity Analyst)

Yes, thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the huge water momentum, you know, to hit the high end of the range for the full year. You know, what are the levers to get there? Is it delivery times?

John

Gus Richard (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it, got it. Makes complete sense. And then just in terms of some

John

of the evals that are going on the ion beam deposition for the memory market, you know, do you think you

Gus Richard (Equity Analyst)

can reach conclusion on those evals, you know, in the next quarter or two and sort of what are your prospects on getting over the finish line?

John

Gus Richard (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right, thanks. That's it for me.

OPERATOR

Thank you guys. Thank you guys. A reminder to all participants to ask a question. Please press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from David Dooley with Steelhead Securities. Please state your question.

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

Bill

John

Yeah, I think you covered that very well, Bill. I think that really sums up well where we are with 2026 and you know, what visibility we have into 2027 at this time.

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

And then final one for me is what would you expect kind of, you know, a rough cut of what you expect your semi revenue to grow in 26 and I'm guessing it's probably going to grow higher in 27. But maybe you could elaborate a little bit on some of the puts and takes to growth in both 26 and 27.

John

David Dooley (Equity Analyst)

Mid teens, I was going to say, since you're taking the Chinese lumps this year, I would guess that, you know, your growth rate would probably accelerate next year.

John

Bill

OPERATOR

At this time, we have no further questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Miller for closing remarks.

Bill Miller

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