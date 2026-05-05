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May 5, 2026 5:45 PM 18 min read

Transcript: Live Nation Entertainment Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hEwvDoPq

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment discussed a venue securitization transaction to fund venue growth, raising over 600 million euros using venues as collateral.

The company plans to replicate successful venue partnerships globally, like the deal in Argentina, to expand its Venue Nation strategy.

Ticketmaster focuses on improving consumer experience and transparency, with AI integration and new initiatives to reduce scalping and enhance primary ticketing.

Despite mid-single-digit headwinds in ticketing from structural changes, the company expects growth and a decrease in legal expenses over the next few quarters.

Strong demand continues globally across all concert types and regions, with no significant pullback noted despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Karnovsky (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thank you, Joe. In the 10-Q, there's some detail on a venue securitization transaction. I wanted to see if you could walk through the structure at a high level. And then how does this kind of play into your Live Nation Entertainment's plans over the long term as far as buying or building locations?

Joe

David Karnovsky (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Cameron Manson Perrone with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.

Cameron Manson Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Two on the ticketing business, if I could. Michael, could you just update us on what you and Sommer focused on from a product perspective with Ticketmaster? And then in the past you've talked about, you know, driving ancillary revenues at Ticketmaster. Do you see that as an increasingly important factor for that business going forward given what seems like increased sensitivity around fees? And then one more.

Michael

Joe

Cameron Manson Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Joe

Cameron Manson Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's great. Thanks.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Peter Cipino with Wolff Research. Please proceed.

Peter Cipino (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Bhatia Levi with ubs. Please proceed.

Bhatia Levi (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Ian Moore with Bernstein Research. Please proceed.

Ian Moore (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks. The secondary ticketing business is clearly undergoing a number of changes, right. In order to, you know, further mitigate scalping and bot activity. In the past you've sized secondary as kind of a low double digit percent of fee bearing gtv. But given the sustainability of primary ticketing growth, where do you see secondary share of fee bearing GTV going as those changes play out? Is it high singles or mid singles?

Joe

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Kagan Morale with Evercore isi, please proceed.

Kagan Morale (Equity Analyst)

Joe

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Jason Bazinet with Citi. Please proceed.

Jason Bazinet (Equity Analyst)

Michael

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the question and answer session and I'd like to turn the call back to Michael Rapinoe for closing remarks.

Michael Rapinoe

Thank you everyone, for your support. We're looking forward to a great summer, and we will talk to you in August.

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