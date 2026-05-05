Credit Acceptance Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mb5cepa3/

Summary

Credit Acceptance reported year-over-year growth in earnings for the first quarter, with GAAP net income at $135.8 million or $12.40 per diluted share, and adjusted net income at $117.3 million or $10.71 per diluted share.

The company is focused on improving pricing and decision-making models, leveraging data for deeper analysis to address areas where market share is being lost, and enhancing scorecard systems to align with current market conditions.

Loan volume declines have moderated, with unit volume declining 4.3% this quarter compared to 9.1% last quarter, indicating reduced volatility.

Credit Acceptance reported a record 10,977 active dealers during the quarter, enrolling over 1500 new dealers, but noted a decrease in market share for subprime used vehicle financing.

The company completed an ABS transaction raising $450 million of capital at a cost of 5.2%, with support from a diverse investor base.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jay

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder, to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your hand to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Moshe Orenbach of TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Moshe Orenbach

Great, thanks. The data that you show for collections shows some, you know, improvement in performance in prior vintages, but, you know, some deterioration in 2025. And in the footnote, it attributes it to canceled loans. I mean, I know you've. Could you just maybe explain what that, you know, what that is and whether that's something that either will continue or was one time in nature.

Jay

Moshe Orenbach

Jay

Moshe Orenbach

Got it. Thanks. I'll get back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rob Wildhack of Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Rob Wildhack

Jay

Rob Wildhack

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. As a reminder to ask a question during your session, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for a name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our next question comes from Jordan Hemowitz of Philadelphia Financial. Your line is open.

Dan Furtado

Hey everybody, this is Dan Furtado in for Jordan. I just tried to recall my question because Rob from Autonomous just asked it. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Moshe Orenbach of TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Moshe Orenbach

Great. Thanks for taking the follow up. Maybe just to understand, you know, how you're thinking about the market share and you know, I know it's just the first two months of the quarter, but, you know, is there, you know, are there specific things that you're doing to regain that market share or things that you're, you know, that you think are factors in it and what would cause those to change to your benefit?

Jay

Moshe Orenbach

Got it. And maybe just a housekeeping question. I noticed the claims expense was down pretty sharply, you know, which, you know, is a good thing. Is that the new level or is there something one time in there?

Jay

This is related to the provision for claims. Provision for claims, sorry. Yes. Yeah, yeah. So, yeah, I would say, you know, the profitability on his contracts there has been fairly consistent. You do see some volatility quarter to quarter. So I wouldn't read too much into just the impact this quarter. So nothing unusual there or a new trend.

Moshe Orenbach

Okay, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. With no further questions in the queue, I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Martin for any additional or closing remarks.

Martin

We would like to thank everyone for their support and for joining us on our conference call today. If you have any additional follow up questions, please direct them to our Investor relations mailbox@[email protected] we look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.