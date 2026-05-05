Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 5:43 PM 22 min read

Joby Aviation Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=M3xWNZoj

Summary

Joby Aviation successfully completed the SR3 audit with the FAA, marking a significant milestone towards final certification.

The company executed full transition flights with their turbine electric VTOL aircraft, demonstrating its capabilities to the US Army.

Joby Aviation ended Q1 with a strong balance sheet, including $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents, and reported a net loss of $110 million.

Strategic partnerships were highlighted, including collaboration with Airspace Intelligence for air traffic control modernization.

The company is ramping up manufacturing efforts, notably in Ohio, and focuses on meeting demand for EVTOL operations.

Management expressed optimism about future passenger operations and highlighted successful demonstrations in New York and San Francisco.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joban

Christine Luegg (Equity Analyst)

Jovan

OPERATOR

The next question we have is from James Kirby of JP Morgan of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

James Kirby (Equity Analyst)

Jovan

OPERATOR

The next question we have is from Andres Shepherd of Cantor Fitzgerald of Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Andres Shepherd (Equity Analyst)

Jovan

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, just a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, you. You may press star and then one. The next question we have is Savi Suth of Raymond James of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Savi Suth

Hey, good afternoon, everyone. I know you started flying the first kind of conforming aircraft. I was just curious, you know, when you think you'll start kind of full credit testing of the aircraft and, you know, what things need to transpire to get there.

Jovan

OPERATOR

The next question we have is from Chris Pearce of Needham and Company of Needham and company. Please go ahead.

Chris Pearce (Equity Analyst)

Jovan

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, just another reminder, if you wish to ask a question, you may press star and then one. The next question we have is from Austin Mohler of Canaccourt Genuity. Please go ahead.

Austin Mohler (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon. So just my first question here. What is the status of the production activity timeline in Ohio and do you plan to add shifts there over time as well?

Jovan

OPERATOR

The next question we have is from Ahmed Dayal of HC Wainwright of HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Ahmed Dayal (Equity Analyst)

Thank you guys. Congrats on all the progress and good to see, you know, the flights starting to take place now with respect to, you know, passenger flights, you've indicated potentially, you know, this could take place by the end of this year. I think earlier expectations or these might materialize in the Middle East. But with the situation over there, do you think, you know, these flights potentially take place here in the US now?

Jovan

Thank you so much, Amit. So it is very exciting for us to now have two shots on goal for passenger flights this year, both in Dubai and as well as in our different EIPP markets. And so I think that's looking very strong that we'll see passenger flights later this year. And for me, this is a dream come true. This is something I've been waiting for for a really, really long time.

OPERATOR

At this time, I'll be handing the call over to Teresa. Thank you, Teresa. Please go ahead.

Teresa

Jo Ben

Teresa

Terrific. Thank you. The next question is about eipp and the questioner asks. The purpose of EIPP is for AAM companies, cities and regulators to garner useful information earlier in the development process and than would have been previously possible. Can you share any useful information Joby or regulators have learned from Joby's New York City and SFA area tours, including any unexpected public reactions?

Jo Ben

Teresa

Terrific. Yeah. It really was joy to have the community so involved in these flights that we did last week in New York City. Thank you everyone for joining us today. We greatly appreciate your support. Operator, over to you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved