Dentsply Sirona Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/554faubd/
Summary
Dentsply Sirona is focused on executing initiatives to drive sustainable growth, with a strong leadership team and new competitive hires impacting positively.
The company is investing in expanding clinical education and salesforce training, with early positive feedback and a focus on improving customer engagement.
Significant strategic priorities include returning the US to growth, sharpening focus on the implant business, and increasing R&D investment in high-value opportunities.
Recent product launches include the SmartView Detect, Reciproc Minima file system, and X Smart Go, enhancing diagnostic capabilities and treatment efficiencies.
The company is expanding its US distribution network, signing an agreement with Atlanta Dental Supply and achieving milestones with other distributors.
Restructuring efforts aim for $120 million in annual savings, with early proof points including a $20 million reduction in operating expenses.
Capital allocation priorities focus on debt reduction and share repurchases, with an $80 million debt reduction in the quarter.
Management maintains a cautious approach to guidance, with expectations for more consistent execution and growth in the second half of the year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
We are applying a thoughtful, risk aware approach to our guidance while remaining focused on executing initiatives to drive sustainable growth. With that, I will turn the call back to Dan.
Dan
OPERATOR
Dan
Alan Lutz (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Yeah, again, great question. And there's a lot of great activity that is currently occurring with DSOs. It's something we had begun in the last quarter of last year with this. And you know, again, if you look at who we are and what we offer, you have the incredible strength of a broad portfolio. Whether you want to actually build out
Alan Lutz (Equity Analyst)
John Block (Equity Analyst)
Dan
John Block (Equity Analyst)
we get through the second quarter. Okay, fair enough. And maybe just the second question, and
Dan
John Block (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question.
Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Thanks. Yeah. What I would tell you right now is I agree with you.
Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Yeah, no, it's no problem. And you kind of answered it with your question, right? Of course we want Europe to get back into growth.
Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question.
Michael Sarcone (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Michael Sarcone of Jefferies. Please go ahead. Good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to start on gross margin. You talked about 550 basis points of margin contraction. Maybe you can just give us a little more color on what's driving those and the shift in Q1 and then how we should think about the cadence of gross margin through the year.
Mike (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, a big piece of the headwind
Dan
in gross margin is tariffs. When you're looking year on year, tariffs didn't exist to the extent they do now. So that's a pretty Big piece. We talked about eds. Dan just did.
Mike (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike (Chief Financial Officer)
So that piece is going to look a lot better. Dan talked about what we're working on as far as Europe, you know, getting the destocking behind us, which we believe it is. And the third piece is tariffs down the road that there's another piece there, but just pure apples to apples. I would think we should be gaining 300 basis points at a minimum back in the Q2, Q3 timeframe.
Michael Sarcone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then the question just about macro and geopolitics was asked from a consumer demand standpoint, but could you talk about what you're seeing in terms of input costs as it relates to higher oil prices and freight prices?
Mike (Chief Financial Officer)
You're kind of breaking up there. So I think I'm going to answer it. I think you're asking if we're seeing some headwinds with freight, oil, some of those natural cost increases that are occurring because of that. And I would. The answer is yes, we are. And we'll continue to monitor that and understand if it's something we can offset,
OPERATOR
absorb, change, or have to adjust. But again, I want more than one quarter under the belt before we make that decision. Okay, thank you. Thank you. One moment for our next question.
Joe Donegan
Our next question comes from the line of Jason Bednar from psc. Please go ahead. Hey, guys, this is Joe Donegan for Jason. Thanks for taking the questions. Starting on consumables more broadly, we're seeing a continued mix shift toward private label and I guess strategically curious how you're thinking about navigating this shift. And as you read that the private label trend still has runway or is it starting to plateau in the current environment??
Dan
OPERATOR
Thanks. I appreciate it. Thank you. One moment for our next question.
Elizabeth Anderson
Our next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Anderson with Evercore isi. Please go ahead. Hi, guys. Good afternoon. Thanks so much for the question. Given sort of the RD spending in the quarter and your focus on new products and some recent dental exhibitions, can you talk about the new product contribution in the quarter and sort of how you're seeing that progress over the course of the rest of the year and possibly into 2027? Thank you very much.
Dan
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question.
Michael Czerny (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Michael Czerny with Lyrink Partners. Please Go ahead.
Dan
Michael Czerny (Equity Analyst)
And just one quick additional question relative to your comments on the call about the buyback, as you think about the evaluation to the end of the year, I guess what are the moving pieces that are going to impact your decision on a go no go valuation?
Dan
Michael Czerny (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question.
Lily Lozada (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Lily Lozada at JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Hi Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. Maybe I'll just start with guidance. You beat by quite a bit on the top line on a reported basis, but reiterated the guide. I appreciate it's still early, but what's the thinking behind that? Why not reflect the beat and are there any offsetting factors, 2Q through 4Q that we should be keeping in mind?
Dan
Lily Lozada (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Makes sense. And then I was hoping you could dig into CTS a little bit more. That came in nicely higher than what we were thinking. So can you talk a bit more about what drove that strength and just generally what you're seeing in terms of appetite for capital in this environment. Thanks so much.
Dan
Lily Lozada (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question.
Kevin Caliendo (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Kevin Caliendo (Equity Analyst)
Dan
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question.
Stephen Valaquette (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Valaquette at Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead. Great, thanks. Good afternoon. So I guess for us we heard just one of the global dental distributors today talk about some lower industry pricing trends on scanners or other digital equipment, primarily from newer market entrants in 1Q. So I'm just curious if you can
Dan
OPERATOR
the penetration we're seeing as a way to be more market appropriate today. Okay, thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question.
Erin Wright (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Yeah, thanks. You know, obviously speaking only of the ones that we discussed on the call versus what has been approved yet or
Erin Wright (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Erin Wright (Equity Analyst)
changing world what tomorrow is. So I'm simply reserving the right to say should that change, we will probably need to come back and update your assumptions. Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question.
Daniel Grosslight (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Daniel Grosslight (Equity Analyst)
Dan
Yeah, none of it was realized this quarter. It still is in our visibility to happen with the previous guidance we gave. But it's going to be more of a late Q2 and then second half where we'll see that effect.
Daniel Grosslight (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question.
Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)
Dan
I really want to see how the market responds to our return to growth plan.
Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)
Dan
I appreciate that as well. You know, really what I put it out to is simply the leadership and structure in EMEA are strong and you know, we really have some of the greatest people in there.
Brandon Vasquez (Equity Analyst)
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.