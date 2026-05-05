Transcript: DHI Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qfJi713P
Summary
DHI Group reported increased demand for AI-related skills, validating its strategic focus on offering a deep skills-based model for tech hiring.
Financially, the company generated strong free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA growth, despite a year-over-year decline in total revenue and bookings.
DHI Group's board approved a $10 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term value.
Clearance Jobs showed 5% revenue growth, while Dice experienced a 17% revenue decline, attributed to churn among smaller clients.
Strategic acquisitions, like Point Solutions Group, are expected to enhance growth, with defense spending seen as a key driver for Clearance Jobs.
The company maintains a cautious approach to increasing sales and marketing investments, awaiting clearer signs of tech hiring recovery.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greg
Art
I want to thank all of our team members once again for their outstanding work this quarter. It is a pleasure to be part of such a great team. That said, we are happy to answer your questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, please press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If your question has already been addressed and you'd like to remove yourself from Q, please press Star then two. We'll pause for just a moment to assemble our roster. And today's first question comes from Gary Prestipino with Barrington Research. Please go ahead.
Gary Prestipino (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good afternoon, Art and Greg. Hey Greg. What was the. I'm sorry, I didn't get a chance to write down the capitalized development cost or what were they in the quarter?
Greg
So in the quarter the capitalized development costs were 1.6 million. Gary..
Gary Prestipino (Equity Analyst)
Okay, 1.6 million. And then with the acquisition of PSG, is that really entirely the reason for the revenue? The increase in the revenue range at cj or are you performing better than you expected from the start of the year?
Greg
Gary Prestipino (Equity Analyst)
And then lastly, and I'll jump off and let somebody else go. Dice retention increased to 100% from 92%, which basically means, you know, you're getting good renewals and you're not losing that, that base business. I suppose as I'm reading that right, is that kind of a good leading, somewhat of a leading indicator for dice, or am I just reading that wrong?
Greg
So, Gary., you were reading that absolutely correctly. I think that we're seeing a stabilization in demand in the environment. And it's consistent with the fact that staffing industry analysts as well as a number of different resources have indicated that we've kind of crossed the line for tech staffing and it's going to be growth area for 2026 and we're seeing that sentiment improve across our, our staffing firms.
Gary Prestipino (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
Greg
Thank you, Gary.
Art
Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question today comes from Max McAllis with Lake Street. Please go ahead.
Max McAllis (Equity Analyst)
Greg
yes, that's a great question, Max. And I have to say that the number of new tech job postings is definitely a leading indicator. But you have to understand that the historical pattern of our customers have been to essentially have their contract start in every month in the year.
Max McAllis (Equity Analyst)
Greg
OPERATOR
Thank you, Max. Appreciate it.
Kevin Liu (Equity Analyst)
And as a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, Please press star then 1. Our next question comes from Kevin Liu at K. Lou Co. LLC. Please go ahead.
Greg
Hey, good afternoon, guys. I know on CJ a lot of the traction there and momentum is going to be tied to kind of this defense funding, but was curious if you guys had any exposure to DHS and whether you think kind of the recent funding approval there, if that kind of resuscitates any deals you had in the pipeline.
Kevin Liu (Equity Analyst)
Greg
It was unrelated. In this particular case, the customer, in a cost saving move, believed that they could move to a competitor of ours called Clearedjobs.net, this is a platform that is roughly about 1 20th our size. And they've already admitted that this was probably not in their best interests. So we're still in discussions with them. And we hope that they will essentially renew a subscription at their next budget cycle, which is in third quarter.
Kevin Liu (Equity Analyst)
All right, sounds good. And then I'm hoping you could put a finer point just on the contribution from Point Solutions Group. What's kind of the expected contribution to the revenue line both in Q2 and the full year?
Greg
Yeah, this is Greg. Hey, Calvin. So we, and you can really kind of see this in the, in the guidance. We uplifted our guidance by approximately $6 million, you know, for the full year. And so that's roughly where we're anticipating for this 10 month period to land with PSG.
Kevin Liu (Equity Analyst)
All right, that's helpful. And then just lastly for me, as it seems like the environment starts to turn here, just wondering how you're thinking about kind of the timing of maybe investing a bit more on either the sales or marketing side.
Greg
Kevin Liu (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Appreciate the extra color there and congrats on a solid start to the year.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Really appreciate that, Kevin. Thank you. Thank you. And that does conclude our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Art Zaihle for any closing remarks.
Art Zaihle (CEO)
Well, thank you, Rocco, and thank you all for joining us today. As always, if you have any questions about our company or would like to speak with management, please reach out to Todd Curley and he will assist you in arranging a meeting. Thank you everyone for your interest in DHI Group and have a great Cinco de Mayo.
OPERATOR
Thank you, sir. And everyone that does conclude our conference for today. We thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful evening.
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