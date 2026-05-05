Full Transcript: TrueBlue Q1 2026 Earnings Call

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lHMQeuuq

Summary

TrueBlue reported a net loss of $20 million for the quarter, including a $4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, with an adjusted net loss of $12 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $3 million.

PeopleReady segment grew by 19% driven by strong performance in the energy vertical, with profit margins up 10 basis points due to cost efficiencies.

People Management revenue declined by 6%, but secured $13 million in new business wins, with profit margins up 50 basis points.

People Solutions revenue grew by 2%, with segment profit margins up 150 basis points, driven by operational efficiencies and expansion in higher-skilled markets.

The company reported $24 million in cash and $74 million in debt, transitioning its credit agreement to an asset-backed structure for greater flexibility.

TrueBlue expects 2% to 8% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2016, with anticipated growth across skilled business segments and improved profitability.

Management highlighted the strategic use of AI to improve efficiency and growth, particularly in data centers and skilled trades related to energy projects.

Company's focus remains on managing costs, achieving operational efficiencies, and maintaining a strong liquidity position to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Taryn

OPERATOR

Kartik Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon. Taryn and Carl,. Taryn, maybe we could just talk a little bit about the core on demand business. Maybe your perspective on how the business is doing. I apologize for that. And if you look at it, are we at a positive inflection point for that business?

Carl

Kartik Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks, Carl. Taren, the one question almost all my companies are getting, as you can imagine, it's AI. And I'm wondering if you look at True Blue one, how maybe True Blue might be using AI to become a little bit more efficient. Maybe how you're using it to better serve your customers. And just from a competitive standpoint, if you're seeing AI have an impact on your ability to serve your customers, sure.

Taryn

Carl

Kartik Mehta (Equity Analyst)

And then just one last question, Taryn. Maybe just a pricing environment, you know, as a job market maybe isn't as tight as used to be. Are you seeing any pricing competition for any of the segments?

Taryn

Kartik Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Thanks Darcy.

OPERATOR

Our next question, we'll hear from Mark Marcon with Bayer.

Mark Marcon

Hey, good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions and really nice to see the revenue growth. So good job there. Wondering if you can talk a little bit more about the elements of the revenue growth. So specifically on the energy side, can you please size that for us? Like how big was it this quarter this past quarter. How big was it a year ago?

Carl

Mark Marcon

Okay, so really good growth there. And then is the element that is tied to data centers increasing at an even faster rate or is it a fairly. I mean, obviously doubling is great, but I'm. And how sustainable or how long do you think the Runway is for that growth?

Carl

Yeah, no, I think we've got a really strong pipeline in our renewable business. We stay really close to our customers here, so I'd say solid pipeline in renewables. We have several projects expected to ramp in Q2, supporting our outlook for the quarter and longer term. We think that there's an incredible amount of need for energy in the space and we're well positioned to capture that.

Mark Marcon

And then can you talk a little bit about on the driver side, how big is drivers at this point?

Carl

Mark Marcon

Yeah, I mean, according to our transportation analysts at our shop, transportation is actually starting to pick up. So if you've got a growing market and share gains, that's obviously a huge positive. And then with regards to the overall revenue guide, so you did 7% growth organically. You know, this quarter you're guiding to 2 to 8 on an organic perspective. Is there. What segments would you expect to slow?

Carl

Mark Marcon

Okay. So we're basically going up against tougher comps and so that's going to slow things down a little bit. So you're not expecting the energy business to continue doubling?

Carl

Not doubling, but we expect for it to continue to grow and grow sizably.

Mark Marcon

Okay. And then shifting to gross margins, just how big was the impact of the workers comp? I know it basically subtracted 220bps relative to a year ago. But what was the actual reversal last year and what did you experience this year?

Carl

Yeah, there'd be about 7 million differential in between the quarters.

Mark Marcon

And then can you talk a little bit about bill pay spread and like what percentage increase you ended up seeing in the bill rate and the pay rate?

Carl

Mark Marcon

Okay, great. And then in terms of the actual, you know, sga, obviously it's projected to, you know, it'll be down relative to a year ago. How much more room do you have in terms of taking the SGA down, you know, relative to the midpoint of the of what you're projecting for the second quarter or how should we think about the incremental margin improvement as we go into the second half?

Carl

Mark Marcon

Can you just elaborate a little bit on the incremental margins that you might expect during the second half?

Carl

Yeah, I think we're. I mean, we're expanded, you know, you know, we're looking double, you know, from our guide in Q2 here. And, you know, as we continue to move through the period, we'd expect to see incremental margin, but we got a quarter at a time, Mark.

Mark Marcon

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Carl

Thank you, Mark.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, please press star1 if you would like to ask a question. And next we'll move to Mark Riddick with Sidadi and Company.

Mark Riddick

Carl

Mark Riddick

And then sort of along those lines, can you talk a little bit about the, you mentioned in your prepared remarks about the international growth. Maybe you could talk a little bit about the, the opportunity set there and maybe what we might see internationally. And then I have one last follow up.

Carl

Mark Riddick

Okay, great. And the last one for me, maybe you could talk a little, shift gears over toward cash usage. Maybe you could talk a little bit about acquisition pipeline and appetite maybe if you're seeing things there and maybe what valuations look like as well as share repurchase appetite given sort of where we

Carl

Mark Riddick

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Carl

Thanks, Mark.

OPERATOR

Currently there are no further questions. I would like to turn the floor back to Tara Owen for any additional or closing remarks.

Tara Owen

Thank you, operator. And thank you everyone for joining us today. I do want to take this opportunity to thank the entire TrueBlue team for their disciplined execution of our enterprise strategy and for their commitment to advancing our mission to connect people and work. We look forward to speaking with you at upcoming investor events and on our next quarterly call. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.