Transcript: Latham Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Latham Group reported a 5% increase in net sales for Q1 2026, with a 3% organic growth and 2% contributed by the Freedom Pools acquisition.
The company confirmed its 2026 guidance, anticipating 9% revenue growth and 13% adjusted EBITDA growth despite flat pool starts.
Strategic initiatives include expanding in the sand states, particularly Florida, and increasing awareness and adoption of fiberglass pools.
The integration of the Freedom Pools acquisition is on track, expanding the company's presence in Australia and New Zealand.
Operational highlights include a 6% increase in cover sales and a 9% increase in liner sales, driven by effective marketing campaigns.
Management is addressing rising transportation and commodity costs with temporary fuel surcharges and is closely monitoring geopolitical impacts.
The company is investing in its commercial organization to enhance sales strategy, operations, and execution to support growth.
Latham Group is focused on increasing consumer awareness of fiberglass pools through targeted marketing and branding campaigns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Casey Codery (Investor Relations Representative)
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Oliver Glow (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair.
Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Hey everyone. Appreciate the question. Wanted to start off with sort of the fiberglass backlog and orders as you enter the season. How is that looking? And then have you seen trends pick up now that the weather is cleared?
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Yes, thank you for that question, Ryan. In terms of backlog, I think we're seeing what we would have expected to see coming out of the first quarter. The order backlog in April looks strong to us and looks like it is picking up per the season. And we feel good enough that we obviously have reaffirmed guidance. But generally we are seeing a pickup in orders and so pretty good trends.
Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Got it. Okay, thanks for that. And then my second question is the fiberglass conversion is key to the story, Sean. You know that and you're adding a bunch of resources, it seems. I'm curious, what are the biggest tweaks that you're making to the strategy and then any early results or maybe it's a little too early.
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Ryan Merkel (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
That's great. That's interesting. Okay, appreciate that. I'll pass it on. Thank you.
Greg Palm (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Oliver Glow (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg Palm (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Okay, great. And then on some of these initiatives that you talked about, resegmentation, adding sales resources, I'm curious, how do you feel about your current dealer network right now and how important of a lever can that be, not just adding new and more dealers, but but also leaning into some of your more successful ones. Maybe you can talk a little bit about that as well. Yeah, sure.
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Timothy Boyce with Baird.
Timothy Boyce (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Hey guys. Good afternoon. Maybe just first question just on the. Just kind of the re segmentation of, of the salesforce and things like that. Is the plan that there's incremental investments in terms of dollars that's going into some of the initiatives or are you just kind of reallocating what you have?
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Timothy Boyce (Equity Analyst at Baird)
And then Oliver, just on the price cost question, I guess it's not totally clear if higher resins are kind of in the guide or is it kind of a wait and see approach right now. And if you do see higher resins, you guys have the ability to, you know, take cost out or improve efficiencies or pass them on. Price is that kind of the main message? That's probably.
Oliver Glow (Chief Financial Officer)
It's probably more the latter. I think transportation cost is relatively foreseeable what that means to us. And that's in the guide, right? With commodities, I think it's too early to tell.
Timothy Boyce (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Okay. Okay, sounds good. Thank you guys.
Andrew Carter (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Oliver Glow (Chief Financial Officer)
Andrew Carter (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Thanks, I'll pass it on.
Scott Stringer (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Our next question comes from Scott Stringer with Wolff Research. Hey guys, thanks for the question. I'm just wondering if the adverse weather mentioned in one Q pushes some sales into the second Q quarter and the guidance obviously implies some acceleration through the rest of the year. Right. So guess it would just be helpful to know the tailwind from sales being pulled into 2Q.
Oliver Glow (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Stringer (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Okay, got it.
Scott Stringer (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
And then I think you guys talked about this a little bit earlier, but just curious on the visibility into 2Q and 3Q for in ground pool installs, is that pretty much set or just curious how much variability is there over the next two quarters for that segment.
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Oliver Glow (Chief Financial Officer)
And if I compare today's order book versus prior years, really nothing that would cause us to think differently about the seasonal pattern visa vis the last year again, all confirming guide today. Got it. That's helpful.
Scott Stringer (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Thanks for the time, guys.
Matthew Boley (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Our next question comes from Matthew Boley with Barclays. Good afternoon, guys. You have Oinkou on for Matt Boulay today. So for my first question. Good afternoon. For my first question, I'm just curious, like, what are the top concerns you're seeing from buyers today? Like between rates, economic uncertainty, you know, just the need to step up more consumer awareness of fiberglass pools.
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Sean Callan (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Andrew Carter with Stifel.
Andrew Carter (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.
Sean Gad (President and CEO)
Thank you very much. I just want to thank everybody for getting on the call. We felt like we had a strong quarter, obviously marred a little bit with weather, but the momentum's there. April looks strong and we feel confident about our guide. With that, I want to conclude the call. I look forward to seeing all the folks on the call over the coming weeks and months at different types of events. And again, thank you everyone for attending. Thank you.
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