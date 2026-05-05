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May 5, 2026 5:35 PM 36 min read

Full Transcript: Veracyte Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/293q6w6a/

Summary

Veracyte reported strong double-digit revenue and volume growth in Q1 2026, with $139.1 million in total revenue, marking a 21% year-over-year increase.

Key strategic initiatives include the upcoming launches of Prosigna LDT and True MRD, aimed at expanding the company's addressable market and clinical offerings.

Veracyte's Decipher platform showed robust performance, with 24% year-over-year volume growth, driven by its strong clinical evidence and guideline inclusion.

Affirma saw a 12% increase in test volume, supported by improved operational efficiency and the transition to the V2 transcriptome workflow.

Veracyte raised its full-year revenue guidance to $582-$592 million, reflecting anticipated testing revenue growth of 16-18%.

Management highlighted the company's diversified platform and strategic execution as key factors in its long-term growth outlook.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kelly Gura (Director of Investor Relations)

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

Rebecca Chambers (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from the line of Puneet Sudha of Lyrink Partners. Your line is now open.

Puneet Sudha

Rebecca Chambers (Chief Financial Officer)

Lauren

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

John Light

Yeah. Anything else I would add would be repetitive. Mark, I think you hit everything. The only thing that I would say is that on the pricing side, I've not seen that pricing alone motivates a physician. All the other things would have to be true first and then the pricing would be a very late consideration in terms of driving the adoption or selection of a test.

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel of Wolff Research.

Doug Schenkel

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

John Light

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

John Light

And importantly also the hiring is going quite well. We're building the team and if we saw positive Optima readout, guideline, inclusion, publication, all that stuff, we would turn to be more aggressive there. Doug, I would think that would be kind of an exiting the year sort of discussion decision. But we're, you know, we're excited about the opportunity for Procygna to be a multi year growth driver here for the company going forward.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, thanks very much, Tim.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Subu Nambi of Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Subu Nambi

Hey guys, thank you for taking my questions. You're raising guidance by a few million more than the beat and the guidance still does not include the impact of new tests. It sounds like most of the race is for a firma. As you reiterated your Decipher revenue growth outlook of approximately 20%. Is there any additional detail you can share as to why? What are you expecting now for decipher volume and ASPs?

Rebecca Chambers (Chief Financial Officer)

Subu Nambi

Thank you for that, Rebecca. And one additional question. As you think about your next commercial indication for true MRD beyond mibc, you mentioned studies have been completed in mibc, crc, lung and ongoing studies and other indications. Can you help us understand where are you in the process of selecting the next indication and what your strategic priorities will be for the next indication?

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

Subu Nambi

Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mason Carricko of Stevens Inc. Your line is now open.

Mason Carricko

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

Mason Carricko

Got it. And then were decipher volumes impacted at all in the quarter by weather and if so, could you quantify that impact?

Rebecca Chambers (Chief Financial Officer)

Mason Carricko

Got it. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kyle Mixon of Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Kyle Mixon

Hey guys, thanks for the questions. Congrats on the great quarter on firma, I guess like on the pricing stuff. Can you just talk about prior period collections for that test specifically and how you sort of think about visibility and ASP upside to that test because it seems like volume growth is relatively could be steady. So I think that pricing could be the one variable perhaps, but let me know if I'm wrong.

Rebecca Chambers (Chief Financial Officer)

Kyle Mixon

Thanks Rebecca. And then on you guys have been profitable for a while. You got a bunch of cash, just really outstanding EBITDA margins, quarter in, quarter out. How do you guys think about capital allocation going forward with respect to M and A? What would be some interesting, what would be some attractive attributes to a potential target? Is the large TAM important? Is nearing reimbursement critical? Just maybe talk about that a bit.

Mark Stapley (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Mixon

All right, thanks, Mark.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hinton of Freedom Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Are you there, Keith? I think that. Was that the last question? Okay. I'm showing no further questions at this time. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.

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