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May 5, 2026 5:34 PM 53 min read

Solventum Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/303883279

Summary

Solventum reported first quarter results ahead of expectations, with organic sales growth and EPS exceeding plans due to strong execution, product launches, and effective cost-saving initiatives.

The company's Transform for the Future program is expected to generate $500 million in savings, focusing on operational efficiencies and portfolio optimization, including acquisitions like Acera and divestitures such as the PNF business.

Guidance for 2026 remains strong, with expectations of organic sales growth in the range of 4-5% and operating margin improvements of 50-100 basis points despite tariff and inflationary pressures.

Solventum continues to make progress on its separation from 3M, with significant milestones achieved in ERP cutovers and system migrations, and plans to complete the majority by the end of 2026.

Management highlighted the ongoing success of new product launches, the strengthening of its commercial teams, and a robust pipeline of nearly 20 new products expected over the next two years.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Amy Wakeham (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance Communications)

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. As a reminder, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up and rejoin the queue as needed. Thank you. Your first question comes from Brett Fishman with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thank you so much for taking the questions. Just wanted to start off with one on some of the phasing commentary around the ERP event. Just maybe if you could flesh out a little bit where you expect to see the benefit relative to the different segments in qq, just from a modeling perspective so we can help understand the transition. Thank you. Sure.

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from David Roman with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I know in your prepared remarks you talked mostly about the contribution to revenue growth coming from volume and mix versus price. Can you maybe give us a little bit more flavor of what the volume versus mix contribution is and what you're seeing from a new product launch perspective year to date?

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. On volume, mix price, the way to think about it would be our price continues to be in that plus minus 1%. So that means the majority of our growth is all volume based and significant contribution from volume.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. Your line is open.

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Jason Bedner with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Jason Bedner (Equity Analyst)

Great afternoon guys. I'm going to layer onto the whole ERP cutover topic, but from a different angle. So you sound super confident around the planning. Maybe talk about, you know, what this big US ERP change means for your OPEX savings plans. When do you begin realizing cost savings from this switch? See those benefits later this year, early next year? And is that wrapped into your restructuring cost savings program or is that these two distinct items?

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

Jason Bedner (Equity Analyst)

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Travis Speed with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Travis Speed (Equity Analyst)

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Speed (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks a lot. I'll leave it there.

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Thanks, Travis.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you have a question, it is Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from Rick Weitz with Stifel. Your line is open.

Rick Weitz (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Rick Weitz (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

Rick Weitz (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate all that. Thanks for the color.

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Rick.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Steven Velikut with Mizuho Securities. Your line is open.

Steven Velikut (Equity Analyst)

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Steven Velikut (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great. Thanks.

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your last question is a follow up from David Roman with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, that's very, very helpful. And then maybe just lastly, you exit the year, then when all is said and done, you would expect 2026 growth to improve versus 2025 and continue to put you on a trajectory toward the LRP targets that you issued.

Wade McMillan (Chief Financial Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. I really appreciate you taking the questions and those additional clarifications.

Brian Hanson (Chief Executive Officer)

Amy Wakeham (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance Communications)

Great. Thank you, Brian, and everyone for listening and to our analysts for your questions. As a reminder, if you have any follow-ups or need anything else, please don't hesitate to contact the investor relations team directly. This concludes our first quarter fiscal year 2026 conference call. Sarah, you can go ahead and close things out.

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