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May 5, 2026 5:33 PM 37 min read

AtriCure Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hzsihwcq/

Summary

AtriCure reported a strong start to 2026 with worldwide revenue of $141.2 million in Q1, marking a 14.3% year-over-year growth, driven by increased adoption of new products in the U.S.

The company's Box NOAF clinical trial is progressing significantly ahead of schedule, with enrollment expected to be completed by the end of the year, nearly one year ahead of plan.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million, a 95% increase compared to Q1 2025, with a net income of approximately $100,000 compared to a net loss in the previous year.

Pain management led portfolio growth with a 28% increase, driven by the Cryosphere Max probe, and the company expects continued growth in this segment.

AtriCure reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million to $610 million, reflecting growth of 12% to 14% over 2025, and expects adjusted EBITDA of $80 million to $82 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to AtriCare's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded for replay purposes and at this time all participants are in listen only mode. We will be facilitating a question and answer session following prepared remarks from AtriCure's management. I would now like to turn the call over to Marisa Peisch from the Gil Martin Group for a few introductory comments.

Marisa Peisch

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Angie. 2026 is off to a good start and our team is fully committed to our patients, our partners, and our shareholders. As we look ahead. We are confident in our ability to execute with discipline, sustain operational excellence, and build on the momentum that we've created, delivering meaningful progress throughout 2026 and well beyond. And with that, I'll turn it over to the operator for any questions. Operator

OPERATOR

to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again, in the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. You may rejoin the queue with any additional questions. Please stand by while we compile the And our first question comes from Bill Plavonic with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Zachary

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Your line is open

Matthew o' Brien

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Marie Thiebolt with btig. Your line is open.

Marie Thiebolt (Equity Analyst)

Marie Thiebolt (Equity Analyst)

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Loli Lozada with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Henry

Hi, this is Henry on Fur Lilly. Thank you for taking the question. I just wanted to pivot a little bit to talk about the guidance you were able to beat on the top line and but you reiterated the revenue guide. Can you talk a little bit more about why that's not flowing through into the full year guide and are there any headwinds in particular you'd like to call out for the remainder of 2026?

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Mattson with Needham. Your line is open.

Joseph Ontra

Hi Mike, Angie. Hope you two are doing well. This is Joseph Ontra. Mike, maybe just one on international first China and Japan. I was wondering if you guys could just maybe give a broad overview on where you are now with the portfolio in terms of approvals or launches and maybe where that portfolio could sit in China and Japan by the end of this year.

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from John McCauley with Stifel. Your line is open.

John McCauley (Equity Analyst)

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

John McCauley (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. That's helpful and just make sure I'm understanding the dynamics ous. So in the quarter you highlighted 3.3% constant currency growth. Is that what we should be expecting for the year ahead or what are the drivers of acceleration or reacceleration we should be looking at in that business? Thanks.

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

John McCauley (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Angie. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Danny Stodder with Citizens. Your line is open.

Danny Stodder (Equity Analyst)

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

thank you. Our next question comes from Keith Hinton with Freedom Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Keith Hinton (Equity Analyst)

Angie Weirich (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Siraj Khalia with Oppenheimer and company. Your line is open. Siraj, your line is open. Please check your mute button. I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Mike Carroll for closing remarks.

Mike Carroll (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Well, just wanted to thank everybody for joining for the call today after an exciting Q1 and what's starting to be a great 2026 overall so thank you for joining. We appreciate it, and we look forward to talking to you again in July. Talk to you soon.

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