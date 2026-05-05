Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 5:31 PM 19 min read

Global Industrial Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6UlNdio9

Summary

Global Industrial reported a 9.2% revenue increase in Q1 2026, with operating income up 13.2%, driven by solid execution and growth in both assigned accounts and e-commerce channels.

The company is progressing with strategic initiatives, including customer vertical realignment and expansion of e-procurement and e-commerce capabilities, aimed at improving customer engagement and retention.

Canada showed strong performance with a 24% revenue increase, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, attributed to effective market strategies.

Gross profit was $121.9 million with a gross margin of 34.8%, slightly impacted by fuel surcharges and product mix; management is focused on maintaining a price-cost neutral margin profile.

Future outlook includes continued revenue growth into Q2, though moderated by pricing lags and holiday timing, with strategic focus on MRO and consumables expansion.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $61.7 million in cash, no debt, and active share repurchase and dividend programs.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Global Industrials first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mike Smarjossi of the Plunkett Group. Please go ahead sir.

Mike Smarjossi

Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)

Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Francis (Equity Analyst)

Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to start on sales in 2Q trends sound good so far, but I know the comps start to get tougher, particularly on price as you lap those increases. And you also have the fourth of July timing headwind. So how should we think about all of those moving pieces together?

Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Francis (Equity Analyst)

Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Francis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I'll pass it on. Good quarter.

Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, guys. Thank you, Michael.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Anthony Laboszynski with Sidoti and company. Please go ahead.

Anthony Laboszynski

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions and nice quarter. Certainly. So you've talked for a while a bit about seeing better results in your largest and most strategic accounts. So as we think about your core SMB accounts, can you comment what you're seeing from those accounts and have you seen that performance gap narrow or widen or has it been kind of more or less consistent? Just wondering if you could comment on that.

Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Laboszynski

Gotcha. Okay, thanks for that. Okay. And then realize that Canada is far smaller than the core US market, but certainly very strong performance there. What's driving that and how sustainable do you think that is?

Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Laboszynski

Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Laboszynski

Gotcha. Okay, just a quick follow up as far as your private label product penetration. Where. Where is it right now?

Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Anthony Laboszynski

Gotcha. All right, well, thank you very much and best of luck.

Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And this will conclude our question and answer session as well as our conference call for today. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved