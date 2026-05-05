Global Industrial Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6UlNdio9
Summary
Global Industrial reported a 9.2% revenue increase in Q1 2026, with operating income up 13.2%, driven by solid execution and growth in both assigned accounts and e-commerce channels.
The company is progressing with strategic initiatives, including customer vertical realignment and expansion of e-procurement and e-commerce capabilities, aimed at improving customer engagement and retention.
Canada showed strong performance with a 24% revenue increase, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, attributed to effective market strategies.
Gross profit was $121.9 million with a gross margin of 34.8%, slightly impacted by fuel surcharges and product mix; management is focused on maintaining a price-cost neutral margin profile.
Future outlook includes continued revenue growth into Q2, though moderated by pricing lags and holiday timing, with strategic focus on MRO and consumables expansion.
The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $61.7 million in cash, no debt, and active share repurchase and dividend programs.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Global Industrials first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mike Smarjossi of the Plunkett Group. Please go ahead sir.
Mike Smarjossi
Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)
Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Michael Francis (Equity Analyst)
Hi everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to start on sales in 2Q trends sound good so far, but I know the comps start to get tougher, particularly on price as you lap those increases. And you also have the fourth of July timing headwind. So how should we think about all of those moving pieces together?
Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Francis (Equity Analyst)
Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Francis (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I'll pass it on. Good quarter.
Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, guys. Thank you, Michael.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Anthony Laboszynski with Sidoti and company. Please go ahead.
Anthony Laboszynski
Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions and nice quarter. Certainly. So you've talked for a while a bit about seeing better results in your largest and most strategic accounts. So as we think about your core SMB accounts, can you comment what you're seeing from those accounts and have you seen that performance gap narrow or widen or has it been kind of more or less consistent? Just wondering if you could comment on that.
Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Laboszynski
Gotcha. Okay, thanks for that. Okay. And then realize that Canada is far smaller than the core US market, but certainly very strong performance there. What's driving that and how sustainable do you think that is?
Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Laboszynski
Aneesa Chaibi (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Laboszynski
Gotcha. Okay, just a quick follow up as far as your private label product penetration. Where. Where is it right now?
Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Laboszynski
Gotcha. All right, well, thank you very much and best of luck.
Tex Clark (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And this will conclude our question and answer session as well as our conference call for today. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.
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