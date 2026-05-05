Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5fevfi4v/

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported an increase in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to approximately $384 million, primarily due to cash from operations and commercial milestones, with a strong balance sheet and no debt.

The company reiterated its financial guidance for 2026, expecting total revenues between $840 million and $870 million, with R&D and SG&A expenses ranging from $620 million to $650 million, and non-GAAP operating earnings from $140 million to $170 million.

The company is addressing supply constraints for its product Anapco and expects to improve processing times and patient conversions, while maintaining guidance for Anapco revenue between $45 million and $70 million.

Zerzuve showed a healthy growth rate with an 82% increase in prescriptions year-over-year, and the company is optimistic about its market potential and ongoing DTC campaigns.

Calbri is experiencing growth, particularly in the adult market segment, with a strategy to focus on revenue-generating assets and late-stage acquisitions to continue its growth trajectory.

The company is working on bringing a second supplier online for Anapco by mid-2027, with ongoing discussions with the FDA to ensure a smooth approval process.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Tsai (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question, our next question comes from the line of David Amselem from Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Alex

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kristin Kluska.

Kristin Kluska

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Vishwesh Shah from TD Cohen. Your line is now open.

Vishwesh Shah

Thanks. And then on. Thanks so much for all the details. And then on apco, what dynamics are you seeing between patients opting for omapco vs vilev? So what kind of competitive dynamics are you seeing there?

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from. Annabel Samani from Stifle. Your line is now open.

Jack

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Shi Fong from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Shi Fong

OPERATOR

Thank you. So I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back over to Peter Vaso.

Peter Vaso

Thank you for joining us on this call. Today, 2026 is off to a great start. We have positive momentum across our business and we continue to generate strong cash flows beyond the strength of our growth products and through the efficiency of our operations. We look forward to continued strong growth and execution on our growth products throughout the year. Thanks again for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to providing you with updates throughout the year.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.