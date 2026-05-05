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May 5, 2026 5:29 PM 36 min read

Transcript: Alphatec Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/786682215

Summary

Alphatec Holdings reported a 14% overall revenue growth and 17% surgical revenue growth, with improvements in profitability and balance sheet enhancements.

The company adjusted its guidance to reflect current expectations, expecting at least $20 million in free cash flow for the year, despite a near-zero expectation for Q2.

The strategic focus remains on clinical distinction, surgeon adoption, and sales force scaling, with emphasis on procedural approaches that improve surgery outcomes.

EOS installations faced timing challenges, but the company is confident in its long-term strategic value, enabling access to key institutions and driving a 30% revenue lift per surgeon after Insight adoption.

The company is optimistic about its future outlook, maintaining its full-year growth guidance backed by strong surgeon adoption and international business contributions, despite short-term execution issues with EOS.

Full Transcript

Todd

Pat

Operator

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon, everybody. Can you hear me okay, We can hear you. Yep.

Operator

You guys hear me okay? Yep. Go ahead, Matthew.

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Operator

A reminder to unmute yourself locally. Matt, can you hear us? Matt, can you hear us?

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

I can hear you now.

Operator

Could you repeat your question for us please?

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Todd

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I'll leave it at that. I'll get back in queue.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alan Gong with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alan Gong (Equity Analyst)

Todd

Pat

I would just add, you know, if you look at the places where we make investments, we get a response. And if you look across lateral, it grew, ASB grew. It was reflective of exactly what we intended from the build perspective. And so to me it's frustrating to see the mix impact the overall. But where we're investing and where we're distinguishing ourselves, I think we're prospering.

Todd

Yeah, I think that's a good point, Pat. In the context of the prepared remarks, we said lateral grew 2%, revenue per procedure, ALIF grew 4%, and ultimately cervical grew 8%. We've made significant investments in those areas.

Alan Gong (Equity Analyst)

Todd

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Matt Mixick with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matt Mixick (Equity Analyst)

Hey, can you hear me okay?

Pat

Todd

Matt Mixick (Equity Analyst)

Pat

Todd

I think the only thing I'd add there, Matt, would just be the continuing growing contribution from our international business,. I think that, that both is a surgeon adoption story as well as a revenue contributor, and a growing revenue contributor, as we grow through the rest of the year.

Pat

And the beauty of that thing is it's completely reflective of the lateral thesis that the company's been built on. And we're seeing the same type of adoption dynamics happen internationally. So to me, that's a great reflection.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Amil

Todd

Yeah, this is Todd. I think our expectation is that begins to contribute in a more full capacity in the second half. And so that's really how we're thinking about it. We think the overall growth in the second quarter should be similar to our first quarter results at about 14%. Then I think our guide implies essentially 17% overall revenue growth in the second half as EOS contributes more meaningfully..

Pat

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Saxon with nida. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Saxon (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, great. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe to start, I just want to clarify, Todd, the comment you just made about second quarter, you said something about 14. Can you clarify? Is that 14 million for EOS for the second quarter or 14% overall growth for the second quarter?

Todd

My commentary, David, was that we would expect the overall growth to mirror first quarter's overall growth at 14%.

David Saxon (Equity Analyst)

Todd

David Saxon (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Caitlin Roberts with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Caitlin Roberts (Equity Analyst)

Todd

Caitlin Roberts (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Steffen with Stifle. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Pat

Todd

Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ross Osborne with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ross Osborne (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking our questions. So maybe moving on to Valence. Would you discuss placements to date and what early pull through numbers look like?

Pat

Ross Osborne (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hinton with Freedom Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Nakul

Hey guys, good afternoon, this is Nakul on for Keith. First of all, thank you for taking our questions. We have two questions, the first one being the revenue per procedure, appearing to be down approximately 4% year over year. We think that's the first case of down year over year since at least 2021 or maybe earlier. What are the drivers there and how are you thinking about revenue per procedures for the rest of 2026 and in the out-years?

Todd

Nakul

Operator

Okay, thanks. Our next question comes from the line of Shawn Lee with H.C. wainwright. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Shawn Lee (Equity Analyst)

Pat

Shawn Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that and thanks again for taking our question.

Operator

We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I will now hand the call back to Pat Miles for closing remarks.

Pat Miles

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

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