Transcript: Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3p8mdd5y/
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies reported a strong start to the year with MRD revenue growing 53% year over year, driven by both clinical and pharma segments.
The company raised its full-year MRD revenue guidance to $260-$270 million, citing strong clinical volume performance and continued momentum.
Sequencing gross margin increased by 8 percentage points to 70% due to scale and operational efficiency, with expectations to reach 75% as a future goal.
The company ended the quarter with $222 million in cash, reflecting disciplined financial management and reduced cash burn.
Adaptive Biotechnologies achieved a milestone with MRD being used as a primary endpoint in drug development, increasing its pharma backlog to $254 million.
The Clonaseq test volumes reached a record of 32,600 in Q1, with strong adoption in the community setting, supported by EMR integrations.
Management highlighted the expansion of its immune medicine programs, including AI modeling and a partnership with Pfizer, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.
Full Transcript
Karina Calcadilla (Head of Investor Relations)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Kyle Pisco (Chief Financial Officer)
Kyle Pisco (Chief Financial Officer)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Thanks, Kyle. We're executing well across the business and the strength we're seeing, particularly in mrd, gives us confidence in both our plan and the opportunity ahead.
OPERATOR
Andrew Brackman (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Andrew Brackman (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Andrew Brackman (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
of tests per bundle kind of under our episode structure. And there's other things that we're looking at. So this is of super high importance and kind of we're all over. Great. Appreciate all the color. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from David Westenberg from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
David Westenberg (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
David Westenberg (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
David Westenberg (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mark Massaro from btig. Please go ahead.
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Sure, Mark. So to start out, I think I can kind of give you an overview of how the backlog is broken out. We have about 190 active studies, and of those, 111 are either primary or secondary endpoint studies, 23 are primary and the remaining 88 are secondary. And Kyle, maybe you want to speak to the economics.
Kyle Pisco (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. On the economics front, I mean, I think deal by deal can have its own unique differences. And I won't go into specifics. Generally primary endpoint milestones are higher than what you've seen historically in the past, which has been the vast majority of secondary endpoint milestones. They won't all be the same dollar amounts, et cetera, but they're typically a little bit higher.
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Fantastic. And then maybe at a high level, can you just maybe give us a sense this might be for you? Chad, like what inning do you think you are in the EHR integration? I'm just basically trying to determine what type of upside you have as we think about getting to full maturity across the EMR systems.
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Fantastic. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Sabu Namby from Guggenheim. Please go ahead.
Sabu Namby (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)
Thank you guys. Thank you for taking the questions you've mentioned before having preliminary discussions on increasing the Medicare bundle of tests to over 4. Can you give us the latest on the progress in those conversations? Is this a late 2026 or a 2027 opportunity and what are the steps left in that process?
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Yeah, subh, it's really hard to predict timing of kind of government contractors and agencies. So I'm not going to go out on a limb and try to do that on this call. The only thing I can tell you is that we have a very strong relationship. We continue to develop very strong evidence and we have had very productive discussions.
Sabu Namby (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)
That's fair. Chad. Then can you talk about your progress so far this year related to the structure of milestone payments versus transitioning pharma to a more direct pay for service structure? How has that been received by partners and is there a percentage of total customer numbers you're looking to have transition as we progress throughout the year?
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Sabu Namby (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)
That's fair. And last one for me, for Kyle, maybe for sequencing margin, what is the feeling this year and what will be the gross margin progression look like this whole year? Should we expect sequential increases each quarter and will the full benefit of NovaSeq transition be realized this year and what other levers do you have for gross margins?
Kyle Pisco (Chief Financial Officer)
Sabu Namby (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)
Perfect. Thank you so much guys and sorry to have nitpicky questions because honestly the volume numbers are pretty impressive. So thank you guys.
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
No worries.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Sebastian Sandler from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Sebastian Sandler (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Sebastian Sandler (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Kyle Pisco (Chief Financial Officer)
Sebastian Sandler (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Dan Brennan from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Great, thank you. Thanks for the question, guys. Congrats. Maybe just starting off with the 35% upped volume guy, like what do you think the puts and takes would be if you guys come in above that over the back half of the year given? I think we've been accustomed to these really strong volume numbers and now you just raised the bar. Again,
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Great. Maybe just talking about the commercial organization, can you just remind us the plans this year, kind of where you stand now, what the targets are by year end in terms of commercial ads and what's the balance you're trying to strike there with driving profitability while ensuring you have enough feet on the street to kind of stay ahead of any competition that's coming or to maximize on the opportunity ahead?
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question comes from John Wilkin from Craig Hollum, please go ahead.
John Wilkin (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hollum)
Chad Robbins (CEO and Co-Founder)
John Wilkin (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hollum)
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.