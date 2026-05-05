Full Transcript: Wolfspeed Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/638422964
Summary
Wolfspeed generated approximately $476 million from common stock and pre-funded warrants, using proceeds to reduce senior secured note balance by 43% and lower annual interest expenses by $62 million.
The company reported $150 million in total revenue for Q3, in line with guidance, with 90% coming from Moag Valley's 200 millimeter device fabrication.
Gross margin improved to -20.6%, driven by a better product mix and Fresh Start accounting inventory digestion, but underutilization cost $46 million.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $61 million, and adjusted EBITDA was negative $62 million; cash flow remains a priority with Q3 operating cash flow at negative $84 million.
Strategic focus includes diversifying revenue beyond automotive into AI, data centers, and industrial applications, with ongoing organizational changes to an application-oriented approach.
For fiscal Q4, Wolfspeed targets $140-$160 million in revenue, expects non-GAAP gross margins to remain negative, and aims for flat OPEX quarter over quarter.
The emphasis on technology leadership, financial discipline, and operational excellence is aimed at capturing growth and expanding earnings power as market conditions improve.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Gregor
Christopher Rowland (Equity Analyst)
Robert
Christopher Rowland (Equity Analyst)
Excellent, thank you for that. Maybe as a follow up, I think the legacy for Wolf for silicon carbide has primarily been automotive. I was wondering if you could speak to how the end markets might change under your management. You know, particularly between automotive, industrial and AI. And AI in particular, might you be able to offer maybe an aspirational AI target for revenue at some point in the future?
Robert
Christopher Rowland (Equity Analyst)
Thank you so much. Appreciate.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jed Dorsheimer with William Blair. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Jed Dorsheimer (Equity Analyst)
Robert
Jed Dorsheimer (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then maybe as a follow up for Gregor, you know, just it looks like you've been able to restructure a little bit more than half of the L1. I'm just curious, you know, what your intentions are in terms of that. Can you, is the goal to. I may have missed this in the, in the remarks, but get that completely restructured before the June timeframe or July 10th.
Gregor
Jed Dorsheimer (Equity Analyst)
Great. That's helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Robert for closing remarks.
Robert
All right. Thank you so for joining us on the call and thank you for the very constructive questions. Thank you. Bye bye.
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