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May 5, 2026 5:29 PM 53 min read

Transcript: Revolve Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/590922793

Summary

Revolve Gr reported a 16% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q1 2026, marking the highest growth rate in nearly four years.

Diluted earnings per share rose 25% year-over-year, despite increased marketing investments.

International sales grew 20% year-over-year, with significant growth in Mexico following enhanced service levels and marketing.

Key strategic initiatives include the launch of Revolve Los Angeles, expansion into physical retail with a new store planned in Miami, and leveraging AI for operational efficiencies.

The company continues to invest heavily in marketing, with a focus on brand awareness and customer acquisition, supported by successful events like the Revolve Festival.

Management expressed confidence in sustaining double-digit growth through 2026, underpinned by strong brand momentum and strategic initiatives.

Full Transcript

Abby (Conference Operator)

Mike Karnakolis (Co-Founder and Co-CEO)

Michael Mentee (Co-Founder and Co-CEO)

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

and again, if you would like to ask a question, press Star and then the number one on your telephone keypad and we will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from the line of Anna Andreevo with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Anna Andreevo (Equity Analyst)

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

And our next question comes from the line of Rick Patel with Raymond James. Your line is open. Thank you. Good afternoon. And I'll add my congrats as well on the strong execution. A couple for me. First, can you help us understand trends by month and whether you think tax refunds were a material benefit to results and what does guidance assume in terms of the health of the consumer for 2Q and the back half. And then I also have a follow up.

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then can we double click on operating expenses? So revenue growth was pretty strong, but you still had a bit of deleverage in the quarter. What's the right way to think about the level of sales growth that would result in operating leverage. And if the strong demand that you're having now does go through some variability, how confident are you in cutting back spending to protect margins?

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter McGoldrick (Equity Analyst)

And our next question comes from the line of Peter McGoldrick with Stifel. Your line is open. Thanks guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I wanted to ask about the Revolve Los Angeles brand. I was hoping you could share a framework for us to think about the planned resources to support future growth. I'm trying to get at like how the Revolve LA brand will fit into the portfolio of your owned brands. Yes.

Michael Mentee (Co-Founder and Co-CEO)

Peter McGoldrick (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. And then I just wanted to follow up on the full price mix. How should we be thinking about the change in full price mix? Is this a new consumer behavioral trend or a function of inventory access? And I was curious if you can size what the change in full price mix represents in gross margin guidance relative to the prior outlook and on a year over year basis.

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Binetti (Equity Analyst)

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Binetti with Evercore. Your line is open.

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Binetti (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks a lot guys.

Nathan Feather

And our next question comes from the line of Nathan Feather with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Oliver Chen

And our next question comes from the line of Oliver Chen with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Julie Shalansky

Jeanine Stichter (Equity Analyst)

And our next question comes from the line of Jeanine Stichter with btig. Your line is open. Hi, thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about the double digit growth algorithm. You know, you've talked about getting back there for a while. We've been there for two quarters in a row now. Maybe just speak to your confidence in this being the right level of growth for the business and sustaining double digit growth go forward. Thank you.

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeanine Stichter (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then maybe just from a consumer lens, anything you've seen in terms of consumer behavior last year you saw some volatility, but any, any of that this year?

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

No, nothing. Nothing significant to call out, you know, outside of the obvious, you know, Middle east impact. But yeah, nothing outside of that. And then, you know, we talked about the high value customers continuing to really perform, especially on the forward side. So it's kind of more of the same.

Simeon Siegel (Equity Analyst)

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Simeon Siegel (Equity Analyst)

All right, sounds good. Thanks, guys. Best luck of the year.

Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, yeah. I would say we had the marketing plans in play ahead of that revenue growth, and the revenue growth came through very well for us. So really happy with the way that played out. I wouldn't say that we are taking excess revenue and investing it back into marketing, but I will say that when we see something working, we'll continue to invest. So you could see that going forward.

Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)

And is there anything you can share on the efficiency or any incremental efficiency on marketing that gives you sort of confidence that ramping it here is the right strategy or is it simply just to support these initiatives?

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

JSOL

Michael Mentee (Co-Founder and Co-CEO)

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

JSOL

Got it. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder to Star one, if you would like to ask a question. And our next question comes from the line of Matt Karanda with Roth Capital. Your line is open.

Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks. Maybe just wanted to spin back to the lower mix of full price sales. Could you pinpoint sort of when that trend showed up in the quarter? Was that more of a consumer behavior shift that you saw or is that an assortment and sort of mix shift based on what you had available?

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then on actives the growth is really solid and I don't know if anyone's focused on that just yet, but any color on drivers of the growth in active customers reactivations versus entirely new. It sounded like maybe there was some strength in international that just wanted you to unpack the strong growth there a little bit more.

OPERATOR

Ashley Owens (Equity Analyst)

Jesse Timmermans (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Mike Karnakolis (Co-Founder and Co-CEO)

Thank you guys for joining this quarter and a big thanks to our team for the hard work and focus. It's very clear to me that our multi year strategic plans and investments are going exactly as planned. Great work, continued focus and execution quarter after quarter will undoubtedly result in phenomenal results excited for the next quarter ahead and the many years ahead. Thank you, guys.

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