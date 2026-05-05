Carlsmed Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2j9w2c9m/
Summary
Carlsmed reported strong revenue growth of 58% year-over-year to $16.1 million for Q1 2026, driven by the adoption of its personalized spine surgery procedures.
The company experienced a 60% increase in its surgeon user base, enhancing procedural volumes and demonstrating robust clinical outcomes.
Carlsmed raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $72 million and $77 million, representing a 48% growth over 2025.
Gross margins improved to 77.1%, attributed to production efficiencies and a stable average revenue per procedure.
Strategic initiatives included the successful launch and adoption of the Aprivo cervical fusion procedure and the development of a personalized cervical plating system.
Notable CMS proposals could provide substantial reimbursement premiums for Aprivo lumbar procedures in the future, potentially enhancing hospital access and procedural adoption.
Management expressed optimism about continued growth, driven by surgeon education, commercial execution, and ongoing product innovation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Carlsmed first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in the listening only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Stephanie Zadkovich.
Stephanie Zadkovich (Moderator)
Mike Cordonier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Leo Greenstein (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answers session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from David Roman of Goldman Sachs. The line is now open.
Mike Cordonier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
David Roman (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Travis Steed from Bank of America. Your line is now open.
Aid none
Hi, this is Aid none for Travis. So, first quarter, first full quarter of the cervical launch. Can you talk about the puts and takes and how that's progressing? Like you said, 20% of your surgeon users are now trained on that. What are you seeing from those accounts that have been trained so far. And then are we still expecting kind of high single digit, low double digit revenue contribution from cervical for the year and have a follow up?
Mike Cordonier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Yeah, we feel really good about the traction that Cervicals received here in the first quarter of launch. And as we as reported as you mentioned, you know, about 20% of our total lumbar users are now trained on Cervical and going through the ramp as we see this progression. You know, high single digit, low double digit percent contribution of revenue from Cervical in the total plan for the company. Looks about right. Great, thank you.
Aid none
And then in the queue I see call out of cost improvements from production fees charged by your contract manufacturer. Can you double click on that and talk about if that's a one time or that's something we can expect to continue going forward?
Leo Greenstein (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our next question comes from Richard Neuwiter from Truist Securities. Richard, your line is now open.
Richard Neuwiter (Equity Analyst)
Mike Cordonier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Neuwiter (Equity Analyst)
That's great. And then just what could it do in terms of the, you know, where you're, you're potentially meeting resistance or there's just not great coverage currently. What could this do for you from that standpoint? Is it 50% currently? Is it 80%? Like, just give us a sense as to how this could broaden your coverage and access.
Mike Cordonier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we really look at this as access versus coverage because we have full coverage today. Where we really think this will provide value to hospitals in particular is to remove the ambiguity and actually simplify coding for the aprivo procedure. And so we see this as very beneficial to the hospitals to simplify the process so that they can code procedures as they normally would and know that they'll map to the right Ms. Drg. Okay, that's really helpful.
Richard Neuwiter (Equity Analyst)
If I could squeeze one more in. Just following up to David's question earlier. As cervical increases as a percentage of the mix moving through the year, just. Leo, how should we think of the gross margin impact if revenue per procedure gets impacted the gross margin too? I would imagine so. Just if you could give us anything on the cadence as we move through 26 that you'd want to call out 2Q to 4.2.
Leo Greenstein (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Neuwiter (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our last question comes from Ryan Zimmerman from btig. Ryan, your line is now open.
Izzy
Hi, this is Izzy on for Ryan. Thank you for taking the question. And Mike, I heard your comments in all the discussion around the IPPS proposal for 2027, but I was just curious what you have heard in terms of feedback from your hospital customers and surgeons in reaction to the proposal. I know it's going to simplify coverage, but do you expect that there could be some benefit in terms of volumes? It's proposed as written.
Mike Cordonier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for the question. You know, it's early days and it is preliminary rule and so, you know, we're really holding off on those discussions until the final rule goes into place. However, this is something that, as mentioned, you know, simplifies coding, simplifies reimbursement and makes a permanent change to the prevost procedure at a higher reimbursement level. So net net, we think this is better for all stakeholders.
Izzy
Appreciate it. Thank you. And then, Leo, I've heard your commentary on guidance, but as we considered contributions flaring in the back half of the year from those new product launches, is there anything that we need to keep in mind in terms of saging on the top line? Thanks for taking the question.
Leo Greenstein (Chief Financial Officer)
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