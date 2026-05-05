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May 5, 2026 5:26 PM 40 min read

Astera Labs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/619895988

Summary

Astera Labs reported strong Q1 2026 results with revenue of $308 million, a 14% increase from the previous quarter and a 93% increase year-over-year, driven by growth across signal conditioning and fabric switch product portfolios.

The company announced the expansion of its Scorpio product line, including the Scorpio X Series with up to 320 lanes, to support AI fabric switches for both scale-up and scale-out use cases, enhancing AI platform performance.

Astera Labs provided Q2 2026 guidance with expected revenue between $355 and $365 million, reflecting continued strength across AI fabric and signal conditioning portfolios.

Astera Labs is investing strategically to drive long-term growth, including the acquisition of xscale Photonics and expanding their optical business for high bandwidth, low latency interconnects.

The management highlighted strong market opportunities, particularly in AI infrastructure and custom solutions, and emphasized their focus on expanding their intelligent connectivity platform.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Leslie Green (Investor Relations)

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Sanjay Gajendra (President and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder)

Desmond Lynch (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question to allow everyone an opportunity to ask a question. If time permits, you may queue again for follow up questions. We'll take our first question from Harlan Sur at JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll move to our next question from Blaine Curtis at Jefferies.

Blaine Curtis (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Desmond Lynch (Chief Financial Officer)

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Brennan, to your second point about other milestones we are already shipping as DES mentioned the Scorpio X, the newly introduced Scorpio X family and you'll be able to see and touch and feel this at the Computex, where we will be demonstrating this live in our booth.

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Joe Moore at Morgan Stanley.

Joe Moore (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Sanjay Gajendra (President and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Ross Seymour at Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymour

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Tori Spanberg. It's DFOHL.

Tori Spanberg

Desmond Lynch (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next we'll move to Ananda Barua at Loop Capital.

Ananda Barua (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Natalia Winkler at ubs. Thank you for taking my question and

Natalia Winkler (Equity Analyst at UBS)

congratulations on the result. I was wondering if you can add a little bit more color on the NVLink Fusion opportunity for you guys. Specifically, how do you see from the standpoint of the portfolio, maybe where, you know, where it would be most interesting for you and also from the standpoint of competitive landscape, given some of the partnerships that Nvidia has for the unknown season as well.

Sanjay Gajendra (President and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll go to our next question from Sebastian Najee at William Blair.

Sebastian Najee (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Quinn Bolton at Nedum.

Quinn Bolton

Hey guys, let me offer my congratulations as well. I guess you mentioned just enter the KB cache offload custom design and wondering if you might be able to put any sort of numbers around it in terms of like dollar content per CPU or dollar content per gigabyte or terabyte of memory that's attached. Is there a way we can think about how that opportunity or how to size that opportunity?

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll move to our next question from Carl Ackerman at BMP Paribus.

Sam Faulkman

Hi, this is Sam Faulkman. I'm for Carl Ackerman. Thanks for taking my question. So you mentioned near Packaged optics as a preliminary solution to CPO from Astera Labs. Point of view, do you believe customers view XPO as a viable option to extending pluggable optics? And does Astera Labs plan to participate in the XPO mfa?

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Suchi Tasilva at Roth Capital.

Suchi Tasilva

Jitendra Mohan (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Mehdi Hasini at Susquehanna.

Bastian

OPERATOR

And we'll move next to Tory Spanberg at cfo.

Tor

Yeah, just thought a quick follow up on capacity. So your inventory days I think came in at 75 days. You know, seems like a little bit at the lower end, but I guess, you know, are you sort of feeling good about being able to continue to at least double revenues here next year based on the capacity commitments you have today?

Desmond Lynch (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And that concludes the question and answer session. I'll turn the call back over to Leslie Green for closing remarks.

Leslie Green (Investor Relations)

Thank you Audra. And thank you everyone for your participation and questions. Please do refer to our investor relations website for information regarding upcoming financial conferences and events. Thanks so much.

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