Tigo Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Tigo Energy reported first-quarter 2026 revenue with MLPE at $20.8 million (82.4% of total), GOESF at $4 million (15.8%), and Predict Plus at $0.5 million (1.8%).

Gross profit increased to $10.8 million, reflecting a margin of 42.8%, up from 38.1% a year ago, mainly due to the absence of warranty charges.

Operating expenses rose by 18.4% to $13.2 million, driven by a $1 million bad debt expense due to a European distributor's bankruptcy.

GAAP net loss improved to $1.8 million from $7 million a year ago, with non-GAAP net loss at $0.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased significantly by 76.8% to $0.5 million.

Cash and equivalents increased by $3.9 million to $11.6 million following a $15 million direct offering and a new credit facility with Wells Fargo.

For Q2 2026, the company expects revenue between $30 million and $32 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $1 million and $3 million.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance remains between $130 million and $135 million.

Tigo Energy plans to leverage market opportunities in Europe, particularly with the potential EU ban on Chinese inverters, and is expanding its presence in Eastern Europe.

The company sees growth potential in utility-scale solar projects and expects meaningful contributions from its GOESF and optimization solutions in 2026.

Management expressed optimism about market share gains and growth opportunities in both the US and European markets.

Full Transcript

Bill

Zvi

Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to start with the potential for the EU to ban Chinese inverters and wanted to understand if you could be a beneficiary of that. What have you learned about this and how quickly could this ban become effective? It seems like it could be or may be effective already. So are you seeing a change in the business at all already?

Zvi

Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, V. Are you seeing a change in demand for your business because of this or is it hard to discern that the demand is coming from this?

Zvi

It's hard to, yes. Right now it's hard to actually say that it is correlated in general. I can tell you that we've seen Europe starting to wake up towards the end of the quarter, the first quarter, and from that perspective we are fairly confident it will continue and that addition of the ban on Chinese products will just accelerate it and help more. But I can tell you that our optimizers are doing exceptionally well in what we see in the market.

Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks, V. Can you elaborate more on that? I know you had a lot of volume, most of it from Europe in the quarter. That mix of call it 70% from EMEA or Europe. Do you think that mix stays similar through the rest of this year and maybe give us a little more color on which countries are strong and maybe which countries have been less strong, but could become stronger ahead.

Zvi

Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. Bill, you mentioned repowering. Can you give us some sense of how the success that you're having there. It sounds like this is a big opportunity. If you can quantify anything in terms of how much of your total revenue or total US revenue that could be for 26, that could be very helpful. Sure.

Bill

Zvi

this year and actually on the leap power. One additional point is that the more those systems age, the better it is for us. We've been an early identified, we've identified this market early and we've been playing in it for quite some time. And gaining quite nice momentum. So as it ages it should be better for us.

Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)

Great. Okay, last one for me. That sounds exciting. Let's move over to the utility scale solar opportunity as V. You mentioned that there's a large pipeline of opportunity there. And so I'm guessing this is tied to Predict plus, which is a software package that you guys have. I was wondering if this is also tied to your optimizer opportunity. So just give us a little more color on what that looks like and how that could drive 2026.

Zvi

Philip Shen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes Capital Group.. Eric, your line is live.

Eric

Zvi

Eric

Zvi

So let me categorically be very clear. The increase in utility Footprint is in 2026 and not the end of the year. And I will just leave it there. So it's. Yeah,

Bill

just add that we don't normally talk about pipeline, but the deals that we're working on are getting to the point where they are ripe for a decision and there's enough of those in our pipeline where we are at least finalists, where we feel confident that we'll have something to talk about this year.

Eric

Zvi

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Samir Joshi with H.C. Wainwright. Samir, your line is open.

Samir Joshi

Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions. A lot of topics have been covered, but I don't think we discussed enough the GO, ESS, opportunity and traction. It seems that with 4ish million dollars in revenues, it is sort of high since 2023. Are you looking at the meaningful contribution from Goess during 2026 and is it a contributor to growth?

Bill

Samir Joshi

Yeah, understood. Thanks for that color. And then the second question is inventory was down quarter over quarter sequentially, 6.5 million down. Should we read anything into this or. And then part two of that question is how is the supply chain and how quickly can you rebuild this inventory, Especially given traction or projections of second or outlook for second quarter, second half, as well as the hinted progress on utility scale.

Bill

Samir Joshi

Understood. Thanks for that. And then the last one, just a quick one. On operating expenses through the year, should we expect to see any marginal increases or do you have enough manpower and resources so that we won't see any meaningful increase in OpEx?

Bill

Yeah, I think we're trending in that 12.5 to $13 million range for the rest of the year. If I were to put a wider lens on it, 12.5 to 13 and a half. So midpoint 13 somewhere in there. We are able to grow this year without having to add a lot of opex demonstrating the leverageability in our operating model. So we've been at this level around 13 for several quarters now. So I think that's the right ballpark for it for the rest of the year.

Samir Joshi

Got it. Thank you. Thanks for taking my questions.

Zvi

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you at this time. This concludes our question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Zvi Alon for closing remarks.

Zvi

Thanks again everyone for joining us today. I especially want to thank our dedicated employees for their ongoing contributions as well as our customers and partners for their continued hard work. I also want to thank our investors for their continued support.