Full Transcript: Finance of America Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/720965831?pwd=0cdTeu4u

Summary

Finance of America reported net income of $35 million and adjusted net income of $26 million, with adjusted earnings per share up 112% year over year to $1.10.

The company's proprietary platform, Helix, enhanced by AI component Joy, is driving customer acquisition and cost efficiency improvements, positioning the company for future growth in a significantly underpenetrated market.

Finance of America plans to retire $150 million of senior secured corporate notes to strengthen its balance sheet and is revising its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance upwards to between $4.50 and $5, reflecting strong first-quarter performance.

Full Transcript

Matt

Timothy Dagustiono (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hi. Thank you. Congrats on the quarter, So, on origination volume, it sounds like March was a pretty strong month and I was wondering if you could add some color as to maybe why March was stronger than February, January. And if that is, that volume that was seen in March persisted through April and into the beginning of. Beginning of May. Thank you.

Matt

Kristin

Yeah, I touched on Helix and really what we saw in March was the work that we've been doing actually producing the results that we expected it to starting to come together in March. So you know, we really started to hit a different speed as it relates to our origination volume in March as a result. And we expect that to continue for the year.

Timothy Dagustiono (Equity Analyst)

Kristin

Timothy Dagustiono (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue.

OPERATOR

A reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your handheld device. And we have a follow up question from Timothy Dagustiono from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Timothy Dagustiono (Equity Analyst)

Awesome. The third question here, I just wanted to see if you had any more updates or just kind of of anything else regarding the PHH acquisition. I know in the slide deck it was mentioned I was progressing, but I don't know if there's any additional color you can provide. Thank you.

Matt

Timothy Dagustiono (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you so much for taking the questions. Congrats on the quarter.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Graham Fleming for closing remarks.

Graham Fleming

Yeah, thank you. The takeaway from the first quarter is straightforward. You know, we're seeing clear improvement in the underlying drivers of the business and that improvement is starting to translate into stronger production and financial results. And with that, we look forward to updating you in August with our Q2 results. So thank you everybody for joining the call today.