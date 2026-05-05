Skyworks Solutions Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Skyworks Solutions secured a significant multi-generational design win with a leading Android OEM, expected to generate over a billion dollars in revenue through 2030, reflecting expansion in AI-enabled devices.
The company introduced new product innovations, including BAW filters for 6G and next-gen RF solutions, and expanded their timing portfolio, positioning them well for future technology cycles.
The Qorvo combination is progressing as expected with regulatory reviews underway, and Skyworks Solutions anticipates realizing synergies of $500 million or more.
Skyworks Solutions reported strong financial performance with revenue of $944 million, exceeding guidance, and earnings per share of $1.15. They also paid $107 million in dividends.
Future outlook includes expected revenue between $900 million and $950 million for the third quarter, with broad markets projected to be up modestly and mobile to decline slightly due to normal seasonality.
Management expressed confidence in the strategic and financial logic of the Qorvo merger and highlighted ongoing strong demand across their portfolio, particularly in mobile, Wi-Fi, data center, and automotive sectors.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon and welcome to Skyworks Solutions second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded at this time. I will turn the call over to Roger Gill, Vice President of Investor Relations for Skyworks Solutions. Mr. Gill, please go ahead.
Roger Gill (Vice President of Investigations)
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Philip Carter (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President)
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Thank you, Phillip. Before we wrap up, a heartfelt thank you to our employees, customers and partners. And as a qorvo team, we deeply respect what you built and we're energized by the opportunity ahead of us. Your dedication fuels our success and sets the stage for continued leadership and growth. Operator, let's open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. To ask questions at this time, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. As a reminder, given time constraints, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question coming from the lineup. Timothy Arcari with ups. Your line is now open.
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, Chris Caso with Wolf Research. Elon is now open.
Chris Caso (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Yes, thanks. Good afternoon. The first question would be with regard to this Android win, if you could give us a little more color behind what this means and would you expect that this represents share gain for Skyworks? Is it something that's a follow on of the existing platform you have, or would you consider this to be incremental?
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Chris Caso (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Thank you. As a follow up with regard to gross margins, I guess with the assumption from your prior answer we're kind of seasonal in the back half of the year, we've got some continued momentum in broad markets. What do we see as the gross margin trajectory in the back half of the year? Recognizing that you probably don't want to guide specifically.
Philip Carter (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question coming from Delina Edward Snyder with Chartered Equity Research Alum is open.
Delina Edward Snyder (Equity Research Analyst at Chartered Equity Research)
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Delina Edward Snyder (Equity Research Analyst at Chartered Equity Research)
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
What's not in our best interest to do so is to, you know, engage in designs that are, you know, extremely dilutive, in some cases negative. And so we'll, you know, we'll continue to be prudent about how we allocate our resources to maximize the return and benefit for our customers and our shareholders.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Now next question coming from the line of Tom o' Malley with Barclays, you let us know. Finn.
Tom o' Malley
Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. The first one is a follow up on content. So I think when you guys gave a little guidance earlier, you talked about phone gen over phonegen. Can you give us an update on how content has trended since then? I think traditionally you have some early design wins late in the year and then the board really gets set around April. Has anything changed since we last talked at earnings?
Tom o' Malley
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, Christopher Willen with Susquehanna, your line is now open.
Christopher Willen (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thank you for the question. Yeah, just maybe following on on that last question about supply, about lead, maybe if you could elaborate there and also how it might play into pricing. I think you guys in your prepared remarks talked about select pricing adjustments. If you could talk about that, what that might mean actually for gross margin as well, that would be great.
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Philip Carter (Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President)
Christopher Willen (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. And perhaps a follow up on the Android Win. If you could maybe talk about, I know there's some sensitivity here, but talk about how you got that win, how this product is differentiated in terms of getting the pricing that you want or wanted and does this make you rethink the Android opportunity longer term or is this more of a one off opportunity rather than category?
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question. Please press star 11 and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question in the queue coming from the lineup for Sankar Watiti. Call a Neil on his mouth and
Sankar Watiti
yeah, hi, thanks for taking my question. I had two of them. One is, what is your total China revenues roughly this year and within that is the China handset revenues, like really small, like less than 10 million a year right now?
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Yeah, I would say looking at China, our overall business is less than annually would be less than 200, less than 200 million and enhanced that, it'd be less than 20 million.
Sankar Watiti
Got it, Thanks. A quick follow up on the broad market side. You know, if I remember right, your data center revenues is still under 100 million and your auto revenues are probably like 250 million a year. Is that still the right ballpark and how do you expect that to grow as we look forward into the future? Thank you.
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Yeah, those are about right. From a numbers standpoint, we do see really good growth, as Phil mentioned in the prepared remarks around those areas. I think in terms of ranking those data centers growing a lot stronger than our automotive business. But it's a great, healthy business that we are getting good design win traction within. So yeah, we're excited about those businesses and we do see good bookings in those areas.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Now, next question coming from the line of Peter Pang with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hey, thanks for taking my question. When you think about that Android customer, that 1 billion over the next four, five years, should we kind of think about it as being linear in terms of revenue opportunity or is it kind of rising over, you know, each year from gen over gen? Maybe some color on how we should think about when we factor that into the market.
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Yeah, we expect it to be rising year over year. We expect that to be a tailwind to growth from now through 2030.
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Got it. Okay. And then just on RF content per device at your largest customer, I think it's been kind of stagnant for a number of years now, just given, you know, when you look out next couple years and you talked about some of the drivers like, you know, AI at the edge, driving higher demand, maybe you can talk about RF content potentially accelerating and growing.
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's question and answer session. I'll now turn the call back over to Mr. Bill Brace for any closing comments.
Phil Brace (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Great. Thanks, everybody for joining the call today, and we look forward to seeing you at upcoming conferences throughout the quarter.
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