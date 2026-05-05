Skyworks Solutions Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you, operator, Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Skyworks Solutions second fiscal quarter 2026 conference call. With me today for our prepared remarks is Phil Brace, our Chief Executive Officer and President, and Philip Carter, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Skyworks Solutions. This call is being broadcast over the web and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's websiteat skyworksinc.com in addition, the Company's prepared remarks will be made available on our website promptly after the conclusion. During the call before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion will include statements relating to future results and expectations that are or may be considered forward looking statements. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from and adversely from any forward looking statements made today. Additionally, today's discussion will include non GAAP financial measures consistent with our past practice. Please refer to our press release within the Investor Relations section of our company website for a complete reconciliation to gaap. With that, I'll turn the call over to Phil Brace.

Thanks Roger and welcome everyone. Let me begin by highlighting a few key developments. 1. We secured a significant multi generational design win with a leading Android OEM expected to generate over a billion dollars in revenue through 2030. This win reflects our expanding footprint in premium AI enabled devices validating our RF content platform and our technology differentiation. 2. We introduced a range of new product innovations including BAW filters targeting early 6G FR3 spectrum and next generation RF front end solution supporting frequencies above 7 GHz. We also expanded our timing portfolio with new clock buffers addressing data center Wireless Infrastructure and PCIe Gen 7 applications. Moreover, we're actively engaged with customers on early WI FI E programs positioning us well for the next upgrade cycle. 3. Regarding the Qorvo combination, regulatory reviews are progressing as expected. We have entered Phase two of the China review and are maintaining constructive dialogue with the relevant antitrust authorities. While our formal guidance remains an expected closing early in calendar 2027, we are increasingly hopeful that we could close in late 2026. We continue to make good progress in our integration planning and remain confident in our ability to realize the anticipated synergies of $500 million or more. Finally, in accordance with our operating covenants and our merger agreement. We supported Qorvo's $400 million share repurchase during the quarter, reflecting what we believe to be a prudent and efficient deployment of capital. Our confidence in the strategic and financial logic of this combination remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to closing and delivering its full value to shareholders and customers. With that, and consistent with prior practice, we won't be discussing the transaction further on today's call and we'll focus on our second fiscal quarter results and June quarter outlook. Skyworks Solutions delivered strong results driven by upsides in both mobile and broad markets. We posted revenue of 944 million, roughly 20 million above the high end of our guidance range, delivered earnings per share of $1.15, $0.05 above the high end of our guidance range, and paid $107 million in quarterly dividends. We continue to see solid demand across the portfolio with strength spanning mobile, WI Fi, data center and automotive. We're mindful of the ongoing industry discussion around memory supply and pricing. Consistent with what we observed last quarter, we have not seen an impact on our business to date. Demand across mobile and broad markets has remained solid, channel inventories are lean and our portfolio is weighted towards premium high complexity solutions where demand tends to be more resilient. We'll continue to monitor the environment closely but our current outlook remains supported by what we're seeing across the customer base. Today in mobile we again outperformed expectations supported by healthy sell through and strong execution on new product launches at our key customers. We remain bullish on the long term RF content opportunity, Stronger unit backdrop and potential for increasing RF complexity driven by AI workloads continue to support our growth outlook. Stepping back the long term driver of this business is the steady expansion of a more connected wireless world with physical AI emerging as the next wave of growth. Future growth is going to be driven by four converging forces.

1. More units the installed base of wireless devices continues to expand globally. 2. More RF content per device. Next generation standards including 6G, Wi Fi, 7 and beyond and satellite connectivity will drive more bands, more antennas and more filters into every endpoint. 3. AI driven workloads Edge inference is placing higher demands on wireless performance, particularly uplink latency and power and finally for new form factors. Robotics, autonomous platforms and edge AI devices are emerging as a new generation of connected endpoints turning to broad markets. Nine consecutive quarters of growth approximately $400 million in quarterly revenue and double digit year over year growth. Our three growth engines WI Fi, Data center, automotive accounted for nearly 2/3 of our broad market specific business and collectively grew 30% year over year. Let me briefly talk about these three growth engines. 1. Wi Fi Wi Fi 7. Adoption is accelerating as AI workloads push towards the endpoint. Strong design engagement, solid backlog and early collaboration with customers on Wi Fi 8 position us well for continued growth into the next cycle. 2. Automotive the connected car and infotainment are driving growth today with power and connectivity expanding our footprint further into FY27. We're engaged with global OEMs and tier one suppliers on multi year vehicle programs. 3. AI Data Center While still modest in absolute terms, this segment is expected to grow nearly 50% this year. The structural shift to higher data rates and rack density is driving demand for precision timing and advanced power delivery. Skyworks is well positioned across 800Gig and 1.6 Terabit platforms with leading hyperscalers, global ODMs and infrastructure OEMs as the industry transitions to 400 volt and 800 volt HVDC architectures. Together, these three engines are reshaping the mix of our broad markets business and driving the diversification thesis we've been executing on. In summary, strong quarterly execution, broad based performance across both mobile and broad markets. With nine consecutive quarters of growth in broad markets and double digit year over year gains, our outlook remains solid. Customer demand is healthy, channel inventory is lean and our portfolio is positioned in segments with structural tailwinds. The Qorvo transaction is proceeding as expected, regulatory process is on track and we are confident in delivering the shareholder value. Finally, the long term setup is compelling. More endpoints, more content per device, AI at the edge and exposure to secular growth areas like data center, WI fi, satellites and more. We believe we are well positioned for what comes next. With that, let me turn the call over to Philip for a discussion of last quarter's performance and outlook for Q3 of fiscal 26. Thanks Phil. Skyworks Solutions delivered revenue of 944 million exceeding the high end of our guidance range. During the quarter our largest customer accounted for approximately 60% of revenue. Mobile represented 58% of total revenue and came in higher than our expectations. Driven by healthy sell through at our top customer and product execution. Broad markets also outperformed expectations representing 42% of sales and grew 10% year over year driven by growth across Wi Fi, data center and automotive. Gross profit was $425 million with gross margin of 45% in line with the midpoint of guidance. Input costs remain a modest headwind during gross margin, but we continue to do a good job of Containing those pressures through cost controls and selective price adjustments. Operating expenses were $236 million in line with the midpoint of our guidance range. Operating income was 189 million, translating to an operating margin of 20%. Other income was 3 million and our effective tax rate was 10%, resulting in net income of 173 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.15, $0.11 above the midpoint of our guidance. We ended the quarter with approximately 1.4 billion in cash and investments and 1 billion in debt, maintaining a strong balance sheet and ample flexibility to support our strategic and financial priorities. Looking ahead to the third quarter of fiscal 2026, we expect revenue to range between 900 million to 950 million. We anticipate mobile to decline approximately low single digits, sequentially consistent with normal seasonality. We expect broad markets to be up modestly, sequentially representing 43% of sales and up high single digits year over year. Gross margin is projected to be approximately 44.5 to 45.5% flat, sequentially reflecting seasonally lower volume and higher input costs. We expect operating expenses to be between $235 million and $245 million as we continue to fund key RD initiatives while maintaining tight control over discretionary spending. Below the line, we anticipate approximately $4 million in other expenses, an effective tax rate of 10%, and a diluted share count of 151 million shares at the midpoint of our revenue outlook of 925 million. This equates to expected diluted earnings per share of $1.03. With that, I'll turn it back to Phil for closing remarks.

Thanks a lot. So I wonder, can you talk a little bit about your content trajectory at your largest customer? I know you talked about this big Android win and you've talked in the past about feeling like content would be pretty flat on a blended basis this fall. How do you feel about content looking into next year with this win? Does this bode well for your content at your largest customer? Yeah, look, I think we talked about in our last call, By the way, thank you for the questions. Our last call we talked about generally holding serve where we needed to hold serve. I mean, in general, when we look at our content position there, we feel good about it. I think that we're not seeing any. There have been some industry chatter around different seasonality and things. We're not seeing anything unusual with respect to that. We feel good about our content and I think the win at the premium Android segment really emphasizes our technology play and the value proposition we can offer. So I think it bodes really well. I'm excited about it. I'm proud of the team for what they did and looking forward to the future. Thanks. And I guess just as a quick follow up. So September is typically, it's usually up 13 to 14% but the market had been a little weak last year. So are there any puts and takes where you would call out for the third calendar quarter that it would be any different than the usual up like 12, 13, 14% sequentially? We're only really guiding, as you know, one quarter in advance. But what we see so far, I mean, book to bill remains above one. Our inventories are lean, we're keeping a close eye on it, we hear lots of chatter about it, but right now, I mean, we don't see anything that wouldn't expect it to be otherwise seasonal for the back half of the year and we'll continue to monitor it closely.

Yeah, it's a good question. I'm going to just be careful. I answer, given the confidential nature of it. I mean, obviously as a customer we've been working with in the past, I do think it represents incremental business for us going forward. It's in the premium part of the segment and we think the gross margins will reflect that. And I think it represents a really good technology statement for us across multiple generations. And I think it's really a testament to the technology we have, but also collaboration with the customer. They wouldn't have done that if we don't think that we could deliver sustained value generation over generation. And that's really what we've done here.

Yes, this is Carter here. Yes. So as we look at the back half of the year, typically our gross margin is down from Q2 to Q3 on average 70 basis points over the last five years. And we're guiding flat. We are seeing some input cost increase as we're kind of going through the current quarter, incurring expedite fees, looking at gold prices, things like that. But we're actively pursuing cost reductions where we can fab optimization, utilization rates and so looking for that. We do see a slight increase in broad markets and that does help a little bit as well as we look in the next quarter.

Thanks a lot. Okay, so you've got an incremental Android win that's going to be a billion dollars between here in 2030, which means it's not Apple. And you've played with Google before and it sounds like you're winning there. And everything you described suggests that maybe that's a win in the past. They have. I wouldn't say they're really sticky. They've been bounced between you and Qorvo in the past. I'm just trying to get a handle on how sticky this is. I guess the 2030 guidance gives you some answer to that. But do you expect, especially given your merger with the primary real competitor there, that that's why the guidance is for a billion over 2030? Because there's not going to be many other choices once this gets done. Or even if the merger didn't go through, you'd still think you'd have a billion dollars there?

Yeah, it really has absolutely nothing to do with the merge, the opportunity in front of us with Qorvo. You know, I really can't comment much more than that other than kind of what I said before. It's a multi generational design. When it's significant RF content, it's a really great opportunity for Us and that's really all about I can say and you know, the stickiness of it. We've kind of, I wouldn't say otherwise. I wouldn't say anything out to 2030 unless I was confident about the stickiness of it.

Very good job there. And then my follow up. So you guys have done a very good job. Memory isn't affecting you. We've seen it through the entire industry. So good job there. But obviously that's because you've, you decided years ago to exit the China market and focus on your largest customer and they're not as affected by it. Is there anything out there that would suggest that you would change that strategy? I mean obviously it's gotten much worse since your decision to leave China in I guess it was 2019 or so and not playing a big role Samsung for a reason. I mean, I don't think it's competitive. I think you've decided not to be there because of the pricing problems at Samsung. So I'm just asking you Phil, if you're looking out there, is there any reason why you would change that strategy of maybe re entering maybe high end in China or trying to compete for the Galaxy more aggressively at Samsung after the merger with Korval?

Yeah, look, I think in general our strategy needs to be to continue to grow our business and do so in a way that grows our business profitably. Really it's around can we deliver products to any customers whether it's Android, iOS, or others in a way that customers are willing to pay for our value proposition and we get compensated accordingly. And that's kind of what we'll continue to look at. I mean it's our strategic and financial best interest to do so.

And then the follow up is it seems like you are pointing to normal seasonality for September and December. Historically, when you look at larger customers, you get a yearly forecast, but then as you get a little bit closer, those things change. Could you maybe talk about what type of lead times you have on the changes in order patterns there just so that people get comfortable around the idea that you wouldn't see any sort of change as we got closer? Thank you.

Yeah. Look, on the content, I think we're going to go back to what we said before. I think that we feel good about our content position. I think that we can't really comment and front run our customers and frankly, we don't really know what models are going to sell and how that's going to work. I just think we feel good about our content position and I think we'll see how that plays out. But we don't see anything today that would suggest anything other than abnormal seasonality. Our lead times are actually quite long, but our customer changes forecast all along. We're kind of dealing with some of that now. But I would say that in general we don't see anything that suggests abnormal seasonality. Our book to bill is above 1, our inventory is low and we continue to get strong demand signals from pretty much across our customer base. At this point it's something we're keeping an eye on, but at this point we feel really good about it.

Yeah, I mean, I'll make some high level comments and I'll pass it over to Carter for any particular details. I mean, I think we talked about, you know, we're dealing with a very dynamic environment. As a matter of fact, if I look back over the past 12 months, you think about the number of Black Swan events that we've all been managing, it's been pretty challenging and the current supply environment is just challenging. And so we are definitely seeing effects of input price increases pretty much across the board, you name it. I think our team has done a good job of trying to figure out ways to keep the cost down and manage other things. And we are certainly doing where we can sharing some of the price increases with our customers and trying to be a balanced and disciplined way to help us offset some of these price increases that we're seeing. So it tends to be targeted and we're trying to manage both the short term volatility of that as well as the long term sustainability of the businesses. So we're taking a prudent approach to how to do it. I don't know.

Yeah. No, just to add to that. Yeah. Some of the long life products that we're able to increase price and pass those costs on in the longer term we are sticking with our long term model of 50, 55% post combination of the merger with Qorvo in terms of gross margin. So we do see a path to gross margin expansion in terms of favorable mix shift, lower cost struct through fab optimization, high utilization. So yeah, we're still excited about the future and the roadmap and margin improvement.

Yeah, I guess. Just let me zoom back and make a comment a little bit. I mean what we were able to do is offer technology advantage solution that we believe will enable our customer to make a very competitive product and by having kind of a multiple generation design WIN with that particular one enables us to basically focus some of its opportunity costs to the engineers. That we continue to focus and deliver that generation over generation and we think that's very competitive and I think the customer supported that and so that's really how that worked with respect to longer term opportunities, I'll kind of reiterate, I think AD asked the question earlier. It's in our strategic best interest to continue to grow the business. We can, we're an expert in the field of RF wireless communications and to the extent that we can develop solutions and products that customers want to buy in economics that makes sense for both of us and we're going to continue to do that. We get into situations where the economics are upside down and that's when it doesn't work. And so we just continue to be financially disciplined about allocating our resources, our R and D, our technology and our capabilities around things that are going to provide benefit to the customer and deliver financial return for us and our shareholders.

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I think I've said, you know, in the past couple of times, if you look at what we said, I think as we look at next year, we expect the blended content to be roughly flat. Right. Some potential for some tailwinds there as they migrate towards the internal modem, which opens up some new opportunities for us. It's obviously difficult to predict different models and how that's going to work, but generally speaking, we feel good about our content going forward. We are absolutely seeing more RF complexity driven by increased number of bands, increased MIMO capability, increased power requirements, smaller devices. So we are absolutely seeing that pretty much across the board. And I think that should be a tailwind for us for content. So, you know, as we kind of look out, as we zoom out and we look at the mobile business in general, we talk about having just, in general, more units out there. The more units get put out there now, the more come up for refresh when they have to get done. There's more RF content that's going to come down and then we get into 6G. Then we've got also new form factors and shortening refresh cycles. So I think we've got a lot of tailwind here that, that we're pretty excited about and we'll just keep monitoring that and keep executing in our playbook.