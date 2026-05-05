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May 5, 2026 5:20 PM 24 min read

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MjMqM3Va

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported a strong quarter with $54.9 million in net product sales, marking a 26% growth year-over-year, driven by products like Tavalisse and Res Lydia, which grew by 31% each.

The company is focusing on expanding access to its products outside the US and pursuing regulatory approvals in new markets, enhancing its strategic collaborations and licensing agreements.

Future outlook remains positive with expected total revenue for 2026 ranging from $275 to $290 million, alongside ambitions to maintain financial discipline and continue product momentum.

Operational highlights include a strategic focus on the clinical development of R289, a dual IRAC1 and IRAC4 inhibitor, with promising preliminary efficacy in lower risk MDS patients.

Management highlighted the termination of a collaboration with Lilly, which does not impact Rigel Pharmaceuticals' financial stability or revenue guidance, signaling a strategic refocusing on core areas.

Full Transcript

Dave

Lisa

Dean

Raul Rodriguez

Operator

Caroline

Hi, this is Caroline and I'm for your gall. Thanks for taking our question and congrats on the quarter. Can you please talk about your plans for the RIPK1 inhibitor now and maybe comment on Lilly's rationale for terminating the agreement? Thanks.

Dave

Operator

Thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joe Panginis with HC Wainwright Please proceed with your questions everybody.

Joe Panginis

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. So first I just wanted to check on your Riz Lydia comment. Obviously the blocking and tackling continues with the academic centers, but with regard to growing the community centers, obviously it's educating them. In the post Venn setting as you described. Are there any other drivers or key factors that are. I don't want to call it rate limiting steps, but things that you feel need additional work?

Dave

Joe Panginis

Lisa

Raul Rodriguez

Joe Panginis

Great. Appreciate the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kristin Kluska with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your question.

Aya

Hi, this is Aya and I'm Kristin's line. Thank you for taking the question. We on R289, what do you see as an acceptable safety profile here and how will that play into the dose selection for the phase two?

Lisa

Aya

Thank you for the question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Farzin Jeffries. Please proceed with your questions.

Amin

Hi, this is Amin, an for Farzin. Thank you for taking our questions. A couple of questions from us for Gavreto Revenue. It seems like that it's plateauing in one Q. What has been the feedback from the sales team and prescribers? Any color on new patient starts versus switches and what's the persistent rate so far? And then I have a follow up for 289

Dave

Amin

You got a 289 question as well? Yes, for 289. Just quickly, are there specific. Well, if you can actually comment on the patient baseline profile being enrolled right now relative to those escalation cohorts.

Lisa

So, as I mentioned, we anticipate providing an update on the study at the end of the year. So those results will, you know, hopefully we'll be able to do that and those results will be available later.

Dave

Yeah, we really can't comment so much on the study that's currently enrolling the expansion. What we can say is that the earlier study, the, the dose escalation phase was elderly, heavily pretreated, highly refractory type of patients. Whether that evolves or not, now that we have some data out there showing that it may have some benefit is something we don't know yet and haven't shared.

Operator

Thank you. No further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Raul Rodriguez for closing comments.

Raul Rodriguez

Thank you so much for that. I appreciate all the questions and for your continued interest in Rigel and what we're doing. Before we leave, I'd like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment. 2026 is off to a solid start. We're pleased with the progress we've made across the businesses and we look forward to updating you on future calls. So thank you very much. Have a good evening.

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