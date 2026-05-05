Trevi Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8fpx278e/

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics discussed their adaptive phase 23 design for clinical trials, focusing on patient population, dose selection, and interim analysis to confirm power assumptions.

The company is expanding its team, having added 10 new staff, including a pulmonologist, to support ongoing trials and strategic initiatives.

They are optimistic about their competitive positioning in the RCC space despite potential market entrants, noting strong differentiation and a large unmet need.

Future data readouts are expected in the second half of 2024, with insights from the RCC trial anticipated by the fourth quarter of this year.

Management emphasized their experience and capability in managing multiple programs and resources effectively.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jim Rowana

I would add too, Jim Rowana we have added probably 10 people in the last since getting our Phase 2B results. We added a really experienced Pulmonologist. We've added several clinical people. So you know, 10 people for us is a lot of hiring and so we have tried to scale appropriately to address the busyness of these trials.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Judah Frommer of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Judah Frommer (Equity Analyst)

Yes. Hi guys. Thanks for the update and thanks for taking the questions two for us. I guess just from a competitive standpoint in RCC we have a P2X3 readout coming mid-year. Just curious how you think the landscape evolves for Haduvio if kind of along the spectrum of possible outcomes for that P2X3 readout, I guess if results are unexpectedly strong, what does that do for for your opportunity in RCC? What does it do maybe for enrollment in the RCC trial?

Jim

Judah Frommer (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then just maybe more high level philosophical just on the ILDs with kind of more inhaled formulation drugs kind of entering or late stage in kind of the IPF and PPF space. A common issue in many of those trials is cough. A common AE in a lot of those trials is cough. So just curious how, you think, you know, the opportunity for haduvio could be impacted by maybe more inhaled therapeutics in the PF space.

Jim

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alexa Deamer of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Alexa Deamer (Equity Analyst)

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. And congrats on the great quarter. So for the guidance for the data readouts for the upcoming program. So this begins in the second half of 2024, and I just wanted to ask if there are any other data updates planned that we can expect before that. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Serge Bellinger of Needham and Company. Your line is now open.

John

Jim

John

Great. Thanks so much for the caller.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Deschner of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Ryan Deschner (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the question. You have some very interesting dyspnea (shortness of breath) data coming up at ATS later this month in Orlando. How impactful do you think dyspnea (shortness of breath) is as a quality of life metric for IPF on chronic cough patients? And how relevant is potential modulation of dyspnea (shortness of breath) for the RCC and non IPF ILD indications?

Farrell

Ryan Deschner (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then how do you plan to try to minimize placebo in the RCC clinical program and is high potential placebo is much of a concern in the IPF chronic cough and non-IPF ILD indications.

Jim

Ryan Deschner (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Debanjana Chatterjee of Jones. Your line is now open.

Debanjana Chatterjee (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my question and congrats on all the progress. So looking forward to ats. What are some of the most exciting developments we should look forward to? And I have a quick follow up.

Jim

Debanjana Chatterjee (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate the color and just a quick follow up. So I know of course FVC (Forced Vital Capacity) is not an endpoint that you are pursuing, but given that you'll be following the IPF patients like 52 weeks at least, right in the phase three program, do you expect to see some trends there? And even if that's kind of like a

Jim

a safety endpoint, so we are following FVC. We have it at baseline, we have it throughout the 52 week time period. We will be able to look to see what's there. Our ends are very different than what you expect from an IPF trial, because FVC is highly variable and I think that drives the size of those trials. But all I can promise you is that we will see what we see and report it.

Debanjana Chatterjee (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of William Wood v. Reilly securities. Your line is now open.

William Wood (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking our questions and congrats on a nice quarter. So just curious when we're thinking about the peers P2X3 readout coming up, I was curious if there's anything specific that you might be looking for in that trial, regardless of whether it's positive or negative in terms of taking forward to the FDA, that you think they could really improve your learnings on your own trials.

Jim

William Wood (Equity Analyst)

Jim

William Wood (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. Thank you.

Jim

Yeah, thank you William.

OPERATOR

Thank you again. If you have questions, please press star 1 1. Our next question comes from the line of Cavaria Pullman of Clear Street. Your line is now open.

Cavaria Pullman

Farrell

Jim

Cavaria Pullman

Got it. Thank you.

Jim

Thank you, Kaveri.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. This concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back to Jennifer Good for closing remarks.

Jennifer Good

We appreciate you joining us for today's call and look forward to hopefully seeing many of you later this week and this month. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.