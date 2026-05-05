Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 5:12 PM 8 min read

Full Transcript: Cumberland Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rik67g7q/

Summary

Cumberland reported a combined revenue of $9.1 million for the first quarter, marking a 5% increase excluding a previous one-time $3 million milestone payment.

The company launched a national sales promotion for Talesia in collaboration with Telesia Holdings and received FDA clearance for the manufacturing site of Vaprosol.

A strategic transaction is underway where the company will sell its commercial product portfolio for $100 million in cash, impacting future revenue growth targets.

Cumberland's clinical pipeline includes ifitroban, which received FDA Fast Track designation for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is undergoing various clinical trials for multiple conditions.

Management highlighted a focus on advancing the clinical pipeline and expressed confidence in the company's future prospects and strategic direction.

Full Transcript

Todd

John Hamm (Chief Financial Officer)

A.J.

Operator (Moderator)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved