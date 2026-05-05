Transcript: WEC Energy Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/951468178
Summary
WEC Energy Group reported first quarter 2026 earnings of $2.45 per share, marking a solid start to the year with a focus on execution, financial discipline, and operating efficiency.
The company is on track to meet its 2026 earnings guidance of $5.51 to $5.61 per share, assuming normal weather conditions, and expects long-term earnings per share growth of 7-8% annually from 2026 to 2030.
Strategic initiatives include significant investments in data centers in Wisconsin, with Microsoft and Vantage Data Centers as key partners, and plans to invest $37.5 billion over five years to meet growing demand.
Recent regulatory updates include the approval of a VLC tariff structure by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, which is expected to support economic development and protect financial health.
Operational highlights feature the extension of Oak Creek units' operating lives to ensure reliability and affordability, alongside ongoing construction of solar, battery storage, and natural gas facilities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Shah Liu
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Shah. Now, as you may recall, our board, that's January meeting, increased the dividend by 6.7%. This marks the 23rd consecutive year that our shareholders will be rewarded with higher dividends. The increase is consistent with our plan to grow the dividend rate at the 6.5 to 7%. We're optimistic about continued growth in the region and our company's future. Operator. We are now ready for the question and answer portion of the call.
OPERATOR
Alex
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex
Got it. That's very helpful. I guess just switching gears here. Just want to touch on Point Beach. You know, you've obviously mentioned you're in discussions there. Just if you were to, you know, go ahead with building sort of incremental generation, can you maybe provide some sort of sensitivity around the capex opportunity there and just maybe any sense on possible timing?
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Alex
Great. I'll leave it there. Definitely. Thank you. I'll leave it there.
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Richard Sunderland with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thanks for framing that. And then turning to Illinois, it sounds like again, more progress that you've been able to put up in the state, although still more to come on the rate case as well. Could you speak a little bit more to the data points that are sort of emerging along the way here, how you see conversations trending overall in the state and kind of what you have an eye to over the balance of the year to get those rate orders?
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Nick Campanello with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Nick Campanello (Equity Analyst)
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Campanello (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then just, you know, maybe just one, one more thing and Just keeping with the megawatts here on Point Beach. Is it the base idea that you're going to bring in the full replacement or could you just be kind of targeting half of that to start and then, you know, on the next plan, look at the next, you know, part of the PPA that rolls off, I think in the, in the mid-2030 time frame.
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, that's a great question. And when you think about that first one is in 2030. So for sure that first one will be in this plan and then probably some dollars as it relates to long lead time equipment for that 2033. So you may start to see a little bit tweak in on that last 500 in this plant.
Nick Campanello (Equity Analyst)
Great. Great. And then maybe if I could just one more, the GRC just given all that's kind of in front of you and you had a, you know, successful VLC with this commission. We're still very early innings of this, this case. But is this something that you expect to go fully litigated or do you think there could be an opportunity to settle? Depending on where the starting points of testimony are?
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Julian demouin Smith with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Julian demouin Smith
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julian demouin Smith
Yep, absolutely, I hear you here. And then just to ask it explicitly, I know it was brought up a little bit earlier, but given this rate case, I mean it seems fairly benign in many respects. My words. How do you think about settlement and any specific items that might stand out here in the filing? Right. I mean mid single digit increase, it seems fairly down the fairway.
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julian demouin Smith
I totally get it. Cheers. Cheers.
OPERATOR
Your Next question comes from the line of Andrew Wiesel with Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Andrew, Your line is open. Your next question comes from the line of Sophie Karp with KeyBank. Please go ahead.
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, you know, I can't speak with Next for Nextera, so you'd have to ask them that question. You know, you could all. They could always enter into a financial transaction or something like that, but you'll have to run that by Nextera and see what their thoughts are.
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
And then I guess on the vlc, what kind of a feedback, if any, have you heard so far from the existing hyperscale customers and potential others, just given the modifications that were made at the commission?
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. And we've been talking and you could kind of see it through the testimony where those potential adjustments were being made. So the initial indication is, you know, there's nothing major right now, but of course, we all want to see the written order to see what's really in that final written order, but nothing surprising at this time. All right, thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Wiesel, Wiscosia Bank. Please go ahead.
Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so not only the 1.3 but the full 3.5 you think would be safe. Okay, great. Then do you think it's isolated to that specific area? Do you think other from your conversation with customers, do you think it's isolated or do you think it's more of a broad issue in your conversations?
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
You know, we haven't seen any other issues out that as it relates to like a referendum. We have seen a couple areas across the state just put like a one year moratorium on reviewing data centers just because I think everyone wants to understand a little bit more of the facts in the data centers to get the facts out. But I have not seen any other type of referendum like that.
Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. Very helpful. And just a minor one maybe for Shah. The weather adjusted natural gas deliveries were down over 2 point or down 2.1% year on year. I know the weather was extremely mild. That always messes with the normalization models. But volumes were also down half a percent for the full year in 2025. What are you seeing in terms of trends or patterns? Anything worth calling out? Or was the one Q maybe just a blip with the models?
Shah Liu
OPERATOR
Very good, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Sullivan with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. Good afternoon, Michael. Yeah, hey Scott. Maybe I'll just try in Illinois. And this, this might be unfair because we're about to get the testimony, but is there any scenario where you think you can settle in that jurisdict maybe just longer term, like how you think about the future of rate case cadence in that state.
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Fremont Gladenberg
Your final question comes from the line of Paul Fremont Gladenberg. Please go ahead.
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks. Thanks for taking my question. When I look at the two to two and a half billion for one gigawatt in terms of replacement capacity, should I assume that what you're looking at is a, is a combination of renewables and gas for Point Beach?
Paul Fremont Gladenberg
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. And then in terms of the non regulated renewables, I imagine you're getting to a point where you're reaching sort of the end of the PTCs on some of the units. For those units, what type of uplift, if any, are you seeing in recontracting those assets and does that sort of should we assume that that offsets the PTC or how should we think about that?
Paul Fremont Gladenberg
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
And then I guess last question that I have is it was my, the Microsoft Council plant, was that to be located near where the Oak Creek plant is located or was that in a different vicinity?
Paul Fremont Gladenberg
Well, there was, there was a potential option to purchase some land by the Oak Creek plant for a potential Microsoft expansion that is no longer moving forward. But I mean in total they still have about 2200 acres and that was by the Oak Creek site. So I guess my question, has there been any reconsideration by that community of potential benefits for having a data center located in their community?
Scott Lauber (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Great. That's it for me. Thank you so much. All right. That concludes our conference call for today. Thank you for participating. If you have any more questions, please feel free to contact Beth Stracha at 414-221-4639. Thanks, everyone.
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