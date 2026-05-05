Transcript: Unitil Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Unitil (NYSE:UTL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8h4o5v9g/
Summary
Unitil reported adjusted net income of $33.8 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 for Q1 2026, marking an 8% increase from Q1 2025.
The company completed the integration of Maine Natural Gas, contributing significantly to the adjusted gross gas margin, and is now the largest natural gas utility in Maine.
Unitil reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance of $3.20 to $3.36 per share, with a midpoint of $3.28, and projected long-term earnings growth of 5-7%.
The company reached a settlement agreement for temporary rates in New Hampshire for its Northern Utilities gas subsidiary, with permanent rates expected by April 2027.
Unitil plans to file a gas rate case in Maine by June 1 and continues to monitor regulatory approvals concerning a pending acquisition in the water sector, which is expected to complement its existing operations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chris Golding (Vice President, Finance and Regulatory)
Tom Eisner (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Herstoch (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Tom Eisner (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Golding (Vice President, Finance and Regulatory)
Thanks Tom. That wraps up the prepared material for this call. Thank you for attending. I will now turn the call over to the operator who will coordinate questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Andrew Weissel with Scotiabank. Your line is open.
Rebecca Gabler
Hi, this is Rebecca Gabler on for Andrew Wiesel. Given the recent updates with respect to Aquarian, will the terms and conditions of the Aquarian approval have any impact on your earnings outlook?
Dan Herstoch (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Rebecca Gabler
Got it. That's helpful. And then just a quick second question. Given the spike in oil prices since the conflict in Iran started, have you guys seen any changes in customer behavior, pace of conversion from oil, or even the tone of conversations with regulators around customer behavior related to these issues? Thank you.
Tom Meissner
OPERATOR
Thank you again. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Once again, that is star 11 to ask a question. I'm showing no further questions at this time. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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