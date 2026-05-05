Westlake Chemical Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/493g3eiw
Summary
Westlake Chemical Partners reported a first-quarter 2026 net income of $14 million, or $0.40 per unit, benefiting from higher third-party average sales prices despite slightly lower production and sales volumes.
The company announced a 47th consecutive quarterly distribution, with a distribution of 47.14 cents per unit, highlighting its consistent cash flow and stable business model.
Looking forward, the company anticipates benefiting from increased demand for North American ethylene due to Middle East conflicts affecting global supply, and it plans to leverage this through potential increases in third-party sales.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jeff Hawley (Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer)
Jean Marc Kilson
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jean Marc Kilson
Jeff Hawley (Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer)
Thank you John Mark Before I begin taking questions, I would like to remind you that a replay of this teleconference will be available two hours after the call has ended. We'll provide instructions to access the replay at the end of the call. Kelly will now take questions.
Kelly
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of James Altjill of Aviation Advisory Service, Inc. Your line is now open.
James Altjill
Jean Marc Kilson
James Altjill
Okay. But I'm looking at the income statement and it says on the revenue, the figure for third party sales is a few million less than the comparable quarter last year. But of course that's sales, not margin.
Jean Marc Kilson
Yeah. And so again, just the impact of only one month of activity. I do expect that if the ethylene remains as elevated as it has been recently, you'll see more of a positive impact in the second quarter.
James Altjill
Excellent. Thank you very much.
Jean Marc Kilson
You're quite welcome.
Kelly
Thank you. I am showing no questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Jeff Hawley.
Jeff Hawley (Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer)
Thank you, Kelly. Thanks everyone for participating in today's call. We hope you'll join us for our next conference call to discuss our second quarter 2026 results.
OPERATOR
In today's Westlake Chemical Partners first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call will be available for replay beginning two hours after the call has ended and may be accessed until 11:59pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The replay can be accessed via the partnership website. Goodbye.
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