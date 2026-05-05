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May 5, 2026 12:39 PM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Innovative Ind Props Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/962501880

Summary

Innovative Ind Props reported total revenues of $69 million and AFFO of $53.4 million for the first quarter, maintaining the same AFFO per share as the previous quarter.

The company raised $128 million in gross proceeds through debt and equity capital raising activities and is pursuing additional financing transactions totaling nearly $130 million.

Significant progress was made in leasing activities, with new leases for over 389,000 square feet across multiple states and resolution of tenant issues with former properties.

Strategically, the company is focusing on capital management to address unsecured bond maturity and support future growth, while viewing the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule 1 to 3 as a significant regulatory development.

Management expressed optimism about the future, highlighting the potential for growth in both the cannabis and life science sectors and the positive impact of regulatory changes on operator economics.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Eli Kanter (Director of Finance)

Alan Gold (Executive Chairman)

Paul Smithers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Regan (Chief Investment Officer)

David Smith (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

at this time? If you would like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press Star one Again. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Tom Catherwood with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Tom Catherwood (Equity Analyst)

Ben Regan (Chief Investment Officer)

Tom Catherwood (Equity Analyst)

And then I think last quarter you mentioned obviously as I said before, each deal being different, but you'd had a range in execution as far as the rents that you'd achieved on those. And I can't remember the exact numbers that you gave. You gave everything from nearly in line to down 50% in some cases for those that you've executed this quarter. How have they come in compared to prior rents?

Ben Regan (Chief Investment Officer)

Tom Catherwood (Equity Analyst)

Ben Regan (Chief Investment Officer)

Tom Catherwood (Equity Analyst)

Paul Smithers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Catherwood (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Appreciate all the answers.

Ben Regan (Chief Investment Officer)

Thanks, everyone. Thanks, Tom.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Paul Smithers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so as far as the 280e exemption goes then. So even though so 100% of your tenants are covered because they're medical, which is the way I understood it. So that's good. But as far as the 280E, those same tenants through their operating businesses get the full deduction or does the IRS Sort of split out their sales.

Paul Smithers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Alan Gold (Executive Chairman)

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Alan Gold (Executive Chairman)

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Alan.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Erin Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Erin Gray

Hi. Thank you for the questions. Kind of piggybacking off that last one a bit more specifically on IQ HQ and incremental investments. I know in the filings you talked about commencing more investments. 2q26 just want to ensure is that still the case? Maybe just giving some more color in terms of those incremental investments on IQHU preferred stocks and the timing of it through the near to medium term. Thank you.

Alan Gold (Executive Chairman)

Erin Gray

Alan Gold (Executive Chairman)

Erin Gray

Okay, great. Thanks for the call. Jim McClue.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Erin. Your next question comes from the line of Bill Kirk with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thank you, everybody. I wanted to keep going on rescheduling and try to get some perspective on whether you think the possibility of interstate commerce exists out of rescheduling. And if it did, would you consider the cultivation assets, you have an opportunity in that environment or would there be a risk in that environment? How do you prepare, I guess, for the scenario or the possibility of interstate commerce?

Paul Smithers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for that. And then there is a possible demand unlock that would benefit your tenants in November unless something changes. Intoxicating hemp faces a federal ban. I imagine most of your properties aren't growing much of it. So wanted to get your perspective here on what intoxicating hemp going away could mean for your tenants and the demand for the products that they are growing.

Paul Smithers (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. I'll pass it along. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Bill. That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Alan Gold for closing remarks.

Alan Gold (Executive Chairman)

Thank you and thank you all for joining today. Certainly like to thank the team for all their hard work, great work and our stockholders for their continued support. That ends the call.

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